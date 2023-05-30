CSK star Ambati Rayudu pens emotional note after retiring as IPL 2023 champion, read full text

Middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu, who has represented India in both the formats of limited-overs cricket, on Tuesday released a lengthy statement announcing his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. Rayudu featured in 55 ODIs and 7 T20Is and was touted as India's number four batter in the 2019 World Cup.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja share a light moment after winning the IPL 2023 final(Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

However, it came as big surprise to many, including Rayudu, who expressed his frustration with a controversial tweet. Following his snub Rayudu had also announced his retirement from the sport before making a U-Turn.

Rayudu was part of the IPL-winning squad of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He won the cash-rich league six times - the latest being with CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

On Tuesday, the ex-cricketer released a lengthy statement on Twitter, where he expressed his gratitude towards everyone who helped him in his journey.

Here is the full text of Rayudu's statement, which he shared on social media:

"It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn't imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for three decades.

"I consider it my greatest honour to have represented my country from the Under-15 to the highest level. I still remember the day I received my India cap for the first time in 2013 - it is a memory I will cherish forever.

"I would like to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for showing faith in my ability and providing me with the opportunity to express myself on the field.

"I would also like to thank both the IPL teams that I played for - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. I am proud to finish my career as a six-time IPL winner.

"Being a part of Mumbai Indians' first-ever IPL win in 2013 as well as winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2021 and of course, 2023 are memories that will stay with me forever.

"It has also been a great privilege to play with captain Dhoni bhai both with CSK and Team India. We have had some great memories over the last two decades both on and off the field, which will stay in my heart forever.

"None of this would have been possible without the support of my dear family, especially my father Sambasiva Rao.

"Thanks to all my teammates, support staff, fans and all the coaches from my early days - this memorable journey of mine would not have been fulfilling without all of you. Thank you for being by my side through the ups and downs. Your encouragement meant a lot to me.

See you on the other side!"

