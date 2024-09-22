CSK take unflinching MS Dhoni decision, draft five-man retention shortlist ahead of IPL 2025 auction: Report

After leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth title in IPL 2023, many believed that MS Dhoni would hang up his boots. Yet, the 43-year-old defied expectations, returning to play his 17th season of the world's biggest T20 league. While he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the 2024 season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dhoni continued to make a mark with his strong batting cameos and his ever-reliable wicketkeeping. As the 2025 IPL mega auction approaches, however, questions about Dhoni’s future began to loom large again. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium(ANI)

According to RevSportz, CSK are set to retain MS Dhoni, albeit at a lower retention value. A core group of players, which includes seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube and Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana, as well as Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will likely be retained at a higher value than Dhoni.

With the BCCI yet to finalise the retention policy for the second mega auction in three years, the five-time champions are waiting to see how many players they can retain.

While Dhoni is reportedly part of CSK’s plans for 2025, it remains to be seen in what capacity he will continue. The report suggests that Dhoni may not take up a significant portion of CSK’s auction purse; if the BCCI brings back the old retention rule that allowed players who retired from international cricket for over five years to be retained as uncapped players, Dhoni and CSK could benefit.

The veteran keeper-batter has been batting lower in the order, delivering brief but impactful innings, though he has visibly limited his running between the wickets in recent years.

CSK's shortlist

Jadeja, despite being 36, remains a key all-rounder for the franchise, having previously served as captain in 2022. Meanwhile, Dube has thrived in CSK’s middle order, consistently delivering runs over the past two seasons. Pathirana, often compared to Lasith Malinga due to his unique bowling action, has emerged as a death-over specialist for the team, grabbing crucial wickets and maintaining an impressive economy rate.

It is believed that the final decision on whether to play the 2025 season rests with Dhoni, but he has characteristically remained tight-lipped on his plans.