CSK to consolidate playoff push, LSG eye bench strength

Lucknow: Hosts Lucknow Super Giants may already be out of the IPL 2026 playoff race, but five-time champions Chennai Super Kings still have everything to play for when the two sides meet here on Friday, at the red-soil surface of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Chennai Super Kings' team members during a practice session ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants. (PTI)

The fixture presents a contrasting feel. CSK, with 12 points in 11 matches so far, needs a win to stay alive in the standings. LSG, already languishing at the bottom with only six points, can use the match to test their bench strength and give opportunities to a young group of cricketers.

For LSG, the pressure of qualification is gone, which can sometimes make a team more dangerous. With Rishabh Pant at the helm, they can now focus on experimentation, give game time to fringe players and assess who can be part of their long-term plans.

CSK, though, are still in the playoff conversation and will want to extend their momentum especially after winning their last game against LSG a couple of days back in Chennai. Their 2026 squad has been built around Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube and a strong support cast that includes Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Matthew Short and Sarfaraz Khan.

That depth gives Chennai more flexibility than most teams at this stage of the tournament. In a pressure game, they can lean on experience, role clarity and a bowling attack that offers several different options depending on the surface and match situation.

The CSK bowling unit is one of their biggest strengths heading into this contest. Pacer Anshul Kamboj leads the pack with 19 wickets so far, while Noor Ahmad (12 wickets) provides wicket-taking spin. There is also solid support from Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein and Mukesh Choudhary, which means CSK can match their attack to the conditions rather than rely on one or two bowlers alone. That variety is especially useful in Lucknow, where bowlers who can change pace and hit hard lengths usually find more assistance.

For LSG, this is the kind of game where results matter less than clarity. Pant can look at players such as Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Naman Tiwari and other emerging names, while still backing senior performers like Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Mohammed Shami and Mayank Yadav.

That mix of youth and experience gives LSG a chance to shape the next phase of their squad. The young players will be eager to show they can handle the pace and pressure of a big IPL fixture, especially against a side that still has a playoff target to chase.

The top-order battle could decide the contest early. If Gaikwad gets through the powerplay, CSK can build steadily. If LSG’s bowlers strike early, the home side may be able to drag the match into a scrappy, lower-scoring fight.

One of the most unpredictable sides in IPL, Pant’s side will also need discipline in the field. CSK are a team that punish loose overs, and with players like Dube and Samson available to accelerate, any lapse in length or catching can quickly change the course of the match.

CSK will miss their key performer Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a right thigh injury. South African all-rounder Dian Forrester has joined as a replacement for Overton.

CSK’s head coach Stephen Fleming looked a bit concerned with injuries to some of the players. “A couple of the boys came into the competition with niggles. (Ramakrishna) Ghosh was one of those that we were nursing through, and then he had a fall, so that was unfortunate,” he said on Thursday.

“Jamie plays the game at 100 miles an hour, so bowling 150 and batting there is a chance that he is going to have an injury at some stage. It’s just unfortunate that it was for us at this time,” he further said, adding, “We’re not doing anything to put strain on these guys. There may be a little bit more responsibility for how guys come into the tournament that we need to monitor, but they’ve all been playing a lot of cricket. It’s just one of those things, but we’re certainly not turning a blind eye to it.”

He, however, said that CSK was working hard in the recovery of players. “We’re working very hard on recovery, and we have a very professional staff with us who have been with us for a number of years. So that area is well looked after.”