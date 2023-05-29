Home / Cricket / CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: Rain unlikely to play spoilsport as Dhoni's Chennai face Hardik and Co. in reserve day
Live

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: Rain unlikely to play spoilsport as Dhoni's Chennai face Hardik and Co. in reserve day

cricket
Updated on May 29, 2023 02:40 PM IST

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: Follow live score, latest updates Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final reserve day latest cricket scorecard.

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates
CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: With rain playing spoilsport on Sunday, the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans got shifted to its reserve day (Monday), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was totally chaotic on Sunday as the rain lasted for almost four hours and such was the situation that even the groundsmen couldn't prepare the pitch for even a five-over clash. In what will be a heavyweight clash for the title between CSK and GT, the weather forecast is positive for the match. According to Accuweather, it will remain sunny in the morning, with few clouds in the sky as the day proceeds. It could become more cloudy before the match (5-6 PM), but it will improve in the evening and by 7 PM, the clouds are expected to clear up. There is no rain expected during the match. GT finished on top of the league table with 20 points in 14 matches, and CSK were second with 17 in 14 fixtures. During the playoffs, both sides faced each other in Qualifier 1, where CSK romped to a 15-run win to enter the final. Then Gujarat got another shot, and defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, to seal the second final berth. Both sides will be looking to clinch the trophy and hopefully rain doesn't create anymore issues.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 29, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Squads

    CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes

    GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Dasun Shanaka, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

  • May 29, 2023 02:20 PM IST

    CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT, straight from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl chennai super kings gujarat titans + 1 more

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: Chennai face Gujarat in reserve day

cricket
Published on May 29, 2023 02:20 PM IST

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: Follow live score, latest updates Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final reserve day latest cricket scorecard.

Live CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: IPL fans furious after video of 'leaking' roof at Modi Stadium draws flak

cricket
Published on May 29, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Some IPL fans have complained about a roof leak at the Narendra Modi Stadium - the venue of the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT.

Fans complained about a roof leak at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Twitter(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

How the Ahmedabad stadium hinted at IPL final washout before BCCI confirmation

cricket
Updated on May 29, 2023 01:17 PM IST

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place on the reserve day in Ahmedabad, after rain played spoilsport on Sunday.

Rain played spoilsport on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
ByHT Sports Desk

De Villiers names best player of IPL 2023, it’s not Shubman Gill or Virat Kohli

cricket
Updated on May 29, 2023 01:48 PM IST

Former RCB player AB de Villiers picked his favourite player of IPL 2023 and to everyone's surprise it wasn't Shubman Gill or Virat Kohli.

AB de Villiers selected his best player of IPL 2023.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Still believe Gill's release..': Ex-CSK star tears into KKR before IPL final

cricket
Published on May 29, 2023 11:12 AM IST

The former CSK star has slammed KKR for parting ways with Shubman Gill in the IPL. Gill-starrer GT will meet CSK in the IPL 2023 final on Monday.

Shubman Gill plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Josh Hazlewood fit and included in Australia's WTC final squad vs India

cricket
Published on May 29, 2023 11:09 AM IST

Despite injury issues, Josh Hazlewood has been deemed fit and has been included in Australia's WTC final squad.

Josh Hazlewood has been included in Australia's WTC final squad.(AFP)
Reuters |

'Impact Player rule won't apply on Dhoni...': Sehwag's colossal ‘MSD’ prediction

cricket
Published on May 29, 2023 08:25 AM IST

Former India opener Virender Sehwag opened up on MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings after the 2023 season.

MS Dhoni (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

'He's been there for 15 years. Why are we only talking about Dhoni?': Kapil Dev

cricket
Updated on May 29, 2023 01:47 PM IST

While fans remain hopeful with their fingers crossed, the legendary Kapil Dev delivered a blistering statement on Dhoni's retirement talk.

Kapil Dev; MS Dhoni
ByHT Sports Desk

All possible scenarios if IPL final is hindered by rain on reserve day

cricket
Updated on May 29, 2023 12:06 PM IST

Going by the data available on weather.com, fans should expect a full 40-over contest.

Fans can expect a full 40-over contest on Monday(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Ahmedabad weather forecast, CSK vs GT: Will rain deny MS Dhoni 5th IPL trophy?

cricket
Updated on May 29, 2023 10:05 AM IST

The IPL 2023 final was postponed to Monday after incessant rains meant both captains couldn't even come out for toss on Sunday night.

Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

What happens if rain washes out reserve day for CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

cricket
Updated on May 29, 2023 11:04 AM IST

With a forecast for rain even on Monday, the question remains - what happens if the Reserve Day gets washed out as well?

Groundsmen holding umbrellas near the covered pitch as it rains ahead of the IPL 2023 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

CSK vs GT IPL final pushed into reserve day after washout

cricket
Updated on May 29, 2023 07:14 AM IST

Heavy unseasonal rain in Ahmedabad forced the IPL final to be called off on Sunday with the match to be played on Monday.

People walk under umbrellas as it rains heavily before the start of the IPL 2023 final(PTI)
ByRasesh Mandani, Ahmedabad

'In lot of trouble': What umpires said before CSK vs GT IPL final was called off

cricket
Updated on May 29, 2023 04:41 AM IST

As the clock ticked towards the possibility of a reserve day, umpires Nitin Menon and Rod Tucker addressed the conditions, more or less sealing the fate.

This is what the Narendra Modi Stadium looked like for most part on Sunday evening.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Is there reserve day for IPL 2023 final? What if rain washes out CSK vs GT

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 07:57 PM IST

The start of the IPL 2023 final on Sunday between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been delayed due to a heavy downpour in Ahmedabad.

Is there a reserve day for IPL 2023 final?
ByHT Sports Desk

'IPL 2023 final fixed?': Viral 'Runner up CSK' image creates internet furore

cricket
Updated on May 28, 2023 06:29 PM IST

Ahead of the start of the final in Ahmedabad, an image from the venue created a furore on social media with many claiming IPL 2023 final to be fixed.

MS Dhoni; Hardik Pandya
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out