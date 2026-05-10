CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai, Lucknow seek vital win as playoff race heats up

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CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK face LSG in their upcoming fixture on Sunday.

CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture in Chennai on Sunday. Neither team practised on the eve of the game due to rain. They will also hope it doesn't rain before or during the game. Both teams need those two points to be on the path to qualifying for the playoffs. CSK are currently sixth in the standings with 10 points from 10 games, including five wins and five defeats. They are building some momentum after a patchy start. Now they have won three of their last four fixtures, and it looks like they will put in a late fight for a playoff spot. What makes it better for CSK is that no team is confirmed to finish on top of the table. LSG, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the standings and is having a horrible campaign. In their last few games, it has looked like LSG has found some of their momentum, but it is also a little too late. They are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, but even if they win all their remaining four games, they would need other results to go their way. Speaking ahead of the match, LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun said, “I said [Pant] is just one innings away from getting his best. So, last match he played a very match defining innings, even though it might have been short, but he played a match defining innings, just that we did not click fully well as a team. Otherwise, he is perfectly alright.” Meanwhile, CSK bowling coach S Sriram said, “Akeal and Noor share a good rapport with each other. They help out each other on the ground. They're well-prepared in terms of being tactically aware of what to plan against different oppositions.” ...Read More

LSG, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the standings and is having a horrible campaign. In their last few games, it has looked like LSG has found some of their momentum, but it is also a little too late. They are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, but even if they win all their remaining four games, they would need other results to go their way. Speaking ahead of the match, LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun said, “I said [Pant] is just one innings away from getting his best. So, last match he played a very match defining innings, even though it might have been short, but he played a match defining innings, just that we did not click fully well as a team. Otherwise, he is perfectly alright.” Meanwhile, CSK bowling coach S Sriram said, “Akeal and Noor share a good rapport with each other. They help out each other on the ground. They're well-prepared in terms of being tactically aware of what to plan against different oppositions.”