CSK vs MI IPL match gives feeling of an India vs Pakistan contest: Harbhajan Singh

It is hard to imagine that almost halfway through the league stage, IPL's two most successful teams - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - are languishing at the bottom of the points table. MI are yet to win a single match this year while CSK have managed to gather just two points in six attempts. On Thursday, MI and CSK will take on each other practically to stay alive in the 15th edition of the tournament.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh - who has been a part of both the camps in the past in his IPL career - reckons how an MI vs CSK game gives him the feel of an India-Pakistan game because the emotions run high.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Harbhajan said, “It felt strange when I first wore the CSK jersey after sitting in the Mumbai Indians dressing room for 10 years. For me, both the teams have been very special. The match between these two IPL giants gives the feeling of an India-Pakistan contest due to the rivalry factor and the level of competition. When I first stepped down on the field against MI, I was praying for the match to end soon because there was emotion and a lot of pressure involved in that game. Luckily that match ended early and CSK won it."

MI batters Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis further spoke about their part of the excitement of being around the team, challenges and the opposition team.

“I think it has been going on for a decade now people are talking about MI vs CSK. I think it has always been there and I feel it will always be there because that bond between the two teams is very special whenever both the teams take the ground against each other, I feel it's a completely different atmosphere altogether,” Suryakumar said speaking on the MI TV on Star Sports.

“For our family, the IPL is one of the biggest T20 leagues we follow. I really want to be honest about my family. So from the start of the IPL, my mother has been a Mumbai supporter. She loves Mumbai and she was so happy and grateful when I got contracted here. My Dad was from Kolkata but everyone in the family moved now to Mumbai. I still need to work a bit on my brother as he is a CSK supporter but I think he will get in there,” Brevis said.

