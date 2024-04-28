Explore
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
    Live

    CSK vs SRH IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to script a double against bruised Chennai Super Kings

    Apr 28, 2024 3:20 PM IST
    CSK vs SRH IPL Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Follow live score and updates of CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. 
    CSK vs SRH IPL Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    CSK vs SRH IPL Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Against SRH, CSK bowlers are up against the best power-hitting side this season. Teams have been left pondering against SRH, with their previous game vs RCB suggesting that spin could be the way. Also, their swashbuckling Aussie opener Travis Head has lost his wicket four times in six innings against spin....Read More

    But still, SRH opening pair of Head and Abhishek Sharma have attacked both types of bowling and have been the best opening combination in IPL 2024. They have added the most runs as an opening pair (454), and also score at the best rate of 12.78. But in terms of head-to-head, CSK have a good advantage against SRH. They have defeated them 14 times in 20 matches and have a 100 percent win record against them at Chepauk.

    Both sides met previously on April 5, where SRH reigned victorious in Hyderabad. But this time it will be different! A cause of concern for CSK will be Ajinkya Rahane's form. He was in good form last season, but has been disappointing this year. His strike rate has been 127.78 and he has an average of 23. Last season, he was hitting at 172.49. A key match-up for Rahane will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has dismissed him six times in 17 T20 innings. Rahane strikes at 88.88 against the pacer. Focus will also be on MS Dhoni, who is three away from becoming the first player to bag 150 catches in IPL history.

    Meanwhile, for SRH, Markram has been silent this season. He has shown his worth with a key half-century but has otherwise not done much for the team. Despite SRH falling to spin bowling recently, spinners haven't found much rewards this season. Speaking on that, SRH spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan said, "The problem with spinners in India who are playing at the moment is most of the spinners are not spinning the ball. That is the main criteria because they are bowling a little quicker, so no deviation. If you see in practice, batsmen are use to throw-downs and power-hitting, So they are now used to it if the ball is coming straight at 85-90 mph, and it comes straight their muscle memory is already practiced to it. If it deviates, brain does not know how to react, so that's why spinners must learn how to spin the ball then they have a better chance."

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 28, 2024 3:20 PM IST

    CSK vs SRH IPL Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: A quick look at the two squads!

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh. 

    Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish. 

    Apr 28, 2024 2:56 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 46 of IPL 2024 where Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk. Stay tuned for more updates!

    News cricket CSK vs SRH IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to script a double against bruised Chennai Super Kings
