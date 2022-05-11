CSK's Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022 due to rib injury

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining season of IPL 2022 due to a rib injury, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," CSK said in a statement.

Jadeja hurt himself while attempting a catch during the IPL game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 4. He immediately appeared in pain and although he completed the match, the tumble forced Jadeja to miss the DC tie, which is only the second instance of the dynamic all-rounder missing a match for CSK since joining the franchise back in 2012. This is the second injury sustained by Jadeja in the last seven months. In November, Jadeja had picked up a shoulder injury which kept him out for a significant period of time.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan too confirmed the news to several media outlets. "He has a bruised rib. The medical advice is he should not strain it, so we have decided that he should leave the IPL," he said.

The IPL 2022 has been rather challenging for Jadeja, as after being appointed captain, he relinquished the post and handed it back to MS Dhoni after a poor string of results. Having never captained in any format prior to this season, Jadeja realised the pressure of captaincy. Not only did defending champions CSK struggle, but Jadeja's own performance nosedived too. Jadeja would end this season with 116 runs from 10 innings, including two ducks and only five wickets, one of his most underwhelming years in the IPL.

