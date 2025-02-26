Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CT 2025: PCB takes 'serious note' of pitch invasion during NZ v AFG match in Rawalpindi

ANI |
Feb 26, 2025 02:31 PM IST

During the Group A clash between the Blackcaps and the Tigers, a fan entered the field holding a photo of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi and tried to hug the Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra.

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], : The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken serious note of a security breach during the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday, when a spectator entered the field of play at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Dawn reported.

CT 2025: PCB takes 'serious note' of pitch invasion during NZ v AFG match in Rawalpindi
CT 2025: PCB takes 'serious note' of pitch invasion during NZ v AFG match in Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken serious note of a security breach during the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday, when a spectator entered the field of play at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Dawn reported.

The fan was identified as an Attock resident and was later held in the stadium as well. A case was registered against him at the New Town police station, but on Tuesday, he was granted bail and was fined a surety bond of Rs. 50,000.

"The PCB has taken serious note of the security breach that occurred yesterday when a spectator entered the field of play. Ensuring the safety of players and officials remains our top priority," the board said on Tuesday as quoted by Dawn.

"The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law today. In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan. "The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law today. In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan," the statement added.

Recapping the match between the two sides, in pursuit of a modest target of 237, Rachin kept New Zealand on track with a swashbuckling display with the bat. He raced to his fourth ODI century in 95 balls and became the most successful batter for the Kiwis in ICC ODI events.

His century played a decisive role in ending Bangladesh's campaign and defending champions Pakistan's title defence in the group stage.

New Zealand will now head to Dubai to square off against India in the final game of Group A on March 2 before appearing in the semi-finals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Afghanistan vs England Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Afghanistan vs England Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On