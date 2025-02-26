Rawalpindi [Pakistan], : The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken serious note of a security breach during the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday, when a spectator entered the field of play at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Dawn reported. CT 2025: PCB takes 'serious note' of pitch invasion during NZ v AFG match in Rawalpindi

The fan was identified as an Attock resident and was later held in the stadium as well. A case was registered against him at the New Town police station, but on Tuesday, he was granted bail and was fined a surety bond of Rs. 50,000.

"The PCB has taken serious note of the security breach that occurred yesterday when a spectator entered the field of play. Ensuring the safety of players and officials remains our top priority," the board said on Tuesday as quoted by Dawn.

"The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law today. In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan. "The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law today. In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan," the statement added.

Recapping the match between the two sides, in pursuit of a modest target of 237, Rachin kept New Zealand on track with a swashbuckling display with the bat. He raced to his fourth ODI century in 95 balls and became the most successful batter for the Kiwis in ICC ODI events.

His century played a decisive role in ending Bangladesh's campaign and defending champions Pakistan's title defence in the group stage.

New Zealand will now head to Dubai to square off against India in the final game of Group A on March 2 before appearing in the semi-finals.

