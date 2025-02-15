New Delhi [India], : A rare and unknown winless streak, inexperienced hands trying to find runs, absence of an entire frontline bowling attack and loss of overall form in the last two series, there is a lot on Australia's plate to ponder on as they attempt to re-group and re-discover the much-talked-about 'Aussie mentality' that could once again land them another major ICC title despite all odds. CT 2025: Will Aussies 'mentality triumph' over inexperience, form woes under Smith's leadership?

Australia's ICC Champions Trophy campaign will kickstart on February 22 at Lahore against arch-rivals England, followed by matches against South Africa at Rawalpindi and Afghanistan at Lahore.

Leading up to the tournament, Aussies find themselves without their frontline bowlers, skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, with Steve Smith set to lead the team.

While the team has displayed a solid form heading towards the tournament amid the emergence of some promising youngsters, some recent lows make one question if this is the weakest Australian side going into an ICC event ever?

Notably, the Aussies will also be aiming to come out of the ghosts of the last two CT editions, as the team remained 'winless' in both 2013 and 2017 and hasn't won a single game since the 2009 CT final.

*Bilateral form:

Heading into the tournament, Australia has participated in four bilateral series after their World Cup triumph back in 2023. While they registered wins over West Indies at home and against England in the UK, they surrendered a home series to Pakistan for the first time in 22 years and had a clean sweep series loss to Sri Lanka after a massive 174-run loss in the second ODI yesterday.

In 13 ODIs since the end of the 2023 World Cup, Australia has won seven and lost six, playing their matches across a variety of conditions, with several young players in the squad.

Here is a look at their bilateral form: Against West Indies , Against England , Against Pakistan , Against Sri Lanka .

Positives

*Stable leadership present within the group: Even without the presence of skipper Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood, there are still plenty of leadership options within the group. While Smith is back as captain, he will have players like Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne around, who will play a crucial hand as seniors.

*Alex Carey's resurgence: The senior wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the WC2023 squad due to poor form, Carey has made a strong return to the ODI squad. In his previous five ODIs, he has made 205 runs in four innings at an average of 68.33 and a strike rate of 106.77, with two half-centuries and best score of 77*.

*Several big-match batters in the squad: In Travis Head, Smith, and Glenn Maxwell, Australia retains three of its best 'big match' players. Irrespective of what their form and numbers are leading up to the big tournaments in any format, they know how to step up on big stages. The 'Aussie mentality' is still alive and kicking and could seep into the rest of the squad if they inspire with their performances.

Negatives:

*Winless in Champions Trophy since 2009: Since their triumph in 2009, Australia have failed to win a match in the competition in 2013 and in 2017 .

*Lack of reliable opening partner for Travis Head: Travis Head is in red-hot form in ODIs, but lacks a reliable opening partner in the absence of Mitchell Marsh. Other contenders, Matt Short , Jake Fraser McGurk and Josh Inglis have not proven themselves in ODIs.

-Smith, Labuschagne not at their best: The glue of the team, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, are not at their best so far. Smith has scored 347 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.55, with just two fifties, while Labuschagne has scored 163 runs in eight innings at an average of 23.28 after 2023 WC, with just one half-century. Aussies will need both of their anchors at top-level form to have any chance at posting big totals.

-A heavily depleted pace attack: Following the ODI retirement of Marcus Stoinis, injuries to Marsh, Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc's absence due to personal reasons, Australia has been left with an extremely inexperienced pace attack, currently nowhere in intimidation, aura and skillset to these seasoned veterans. The pace options now include: Sean Abbott , Nathan Ellis , Ben Dwarshuis , all-rounder Aaron Hardie and Spencer Johnson .

-Lack of winning momentum on their side: In recent months, Australia have lost series at home to Pakistan by 1-2 and against Sri Lanka by whitewash . The team's form is already poor and lack of winning momentum does not help in creating a lot of confidence and positivity either.

-Maxwell's poor form: After his iconic double century during the ICC Cricket World Cup in India back in 2023, fans expected Maxwell to take his game to the next level. However, in the last seven innings and eight matches, he has only scored 56 runs and taken five wickets. One of Australia's biggest match-winners remains in the "bust" phase of his "boom-or-bust" batting.

Top performers since 2023 WC end till now:

Top run-scorers: Steve Smith , Travis Head , Josh Inglis , Alex Carey and Matt Short .

Top wicket-takers: Adam Zampa , Sean Abbott , Xavier Bartlett , Aaron Hardie and Mitchell Starc .

Australia: Steve Smith , Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

