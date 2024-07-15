MELBOURNE, Australia — World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins will be rested for Australia’s upcoming limited-overs tour to Britain and Mitchell Starc will miss the Twenty20 portion of the trip as part of a workload management program. Cummins to miss Australia's limited-overs cricket tour to England and Scotland

Australia is scheduled to play three T20s against Scotland and five one-day internationals against England in September.

Cricket Australia said Cummins’ absence was part of a “pre-planned, long-term load management strategy” as part of preparations for the Champions Trophy next year.

Mitchell Marsh, who led Australia at the recent T20 World Cup in the United States and Caribbean, will be captain for the tour.

Veteran opener David Warner has retired and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade wasn't selected, with selectors looking at the future.

Young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk was included in both the ODI and T20 squads after being a designated traveling reserve for the T20 World Cup.

“This tour gives us a great opportunity to bring in some new players in the absence of David Warner and Matthew Wade, as well as giving some senior players time to prepare for the home summer and a busy first half of next year,” George Bailey, Australia's selection chairman, said.

The likes of Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett and Aaron Hardie “are exciting prospects to join the likes of Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis and Josh Inglis in the white ball setup,” Bailey said. "With the Champions Trophy next year ... there has been a lot of planning invested into these next six months.

“That has included gradual integration of new players into our white ball squads who have earned international opportunities via excellent form."

Australia is the World Cup champion in the 50-over format and holder of the World Test Championship title, but didn't reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

T20 squad: Mitch Marsh , Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

ODI squad: Mitch Marsh , Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

