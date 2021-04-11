Curran vs Curran: Sam pips Tom in battle of brothers on Siblings Day

All-rounders Sam and Tom Curran are one of the popular siblings that play together for the England cricket team. Barring the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – Tom and Sam are probably the only two active cricketers who represent an international side. However, thanks the IPL 2021, the brothers find themselves at opposite ends of the tunnel. On Saturday, as Delhi Capitals took on Chennai Super Kings in Match 2 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the two cricketers were up against each other.

Saturday, April 10, also marked Siblings Day, celebrated in some parts of the world. And fittingly, one brother enjoyed wood over the other. Sam Curran, who has in the past shown his credentials with the bat, including the most recent deciding ODI between India and England where he nearly won the game for his side, was up against older brother Tom, and he ensured that he walked away with the honours in the battle between the two brothers.

After CSK were put to bat, despite a decent partnership between Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina, they found themselves in a bit of a spot with the returning Raina and captain MS Dhoni getting dismissed in a span of three balls. This reduced CSK to 137/6 in the 16th over giving the Capitals an opening. Ravindra Jadeja was looking in good nick but needed a partner he could count on. In comes younger brother Sam to give his senior partner company and two went on to bat through the remainder of the innings.

It was only a matter of time before Tom would have to bowl to Sam and the showdown between the two brothers took place in the 17th over. After a dot ball to begin with, Sam hammered a four off Tom to end the over. Round two unfolded two overs later and this time around, Sam tucked into brother Tom, hitting him for 6, 6 and 4 off three consecutive deliveries.

The first six was off a full toss, which was smoked over deep midwicket. Next up, was a length delivery and Sam tonked it over the same area for back-to-back sixes. Tom pulled back his length, but perhaps a little too much, allowing his younger brother room to drill the ball through off for a boundary. 23 runs had come off the over, getting CSK to 178 by the end of the over.

Interestingly, before the CSK innings began, Sam was asked about the potential of a brother vs brother battle in the game, to which he responded: "Nice to be here for the one-day series against India a couple of weeks back and had a bit of time off. The bubble has been tough, but it’s a new world we live in. I know Mum will be nervous tonight (on going up against his brother Tom Curran). Very different to playing the last time here in India."