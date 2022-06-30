Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

'Just keep bowling fast, you'll 100 percent play for India': Under-19 World Cup winner reveals Dale Steyn's prediction

The youngster said that meeting the South Africa pace great was a ‘dream’ of his. 
Dale Steyn is considered to be one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. (REUTERS)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 04:10 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

There aren't too many fast bowlers who have inspired fear and awe in equal measure across the world quite like Dale Steyn at his prime. The former fast bowler is South Africa's all-time highest wicket taker in Tests and is widely rated as one of the greatest pacers of all time.

It is hence understandable if a younger player feels like one of his dreams have come true when you meet Steyn and that was the case for Shivam Mavi. The 23-year-old, who was part of the Indian team that won the 2018 U19 World Cup, said that Steyn gave him a lot of advice on handling the mental aspect of the game when the two had met in what was an otherwise disappointing season this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mavi managed to play just six games for Kolkata Knight Riders due to an injury. “It was my dream to meet Dale Steyn because I've been following him since I was a kid. It felt really, really good to meet him,” Mavi told Sportskeeda.

Steyn was bowling coach for the SunRisers Hyderabad this season. "I shared things with him, and talked about the (injury) issues, he said, 'It's OK, these things happen. You just need to focus on the things that'll help you move forward'."

Mavi also said that Steyn reassured him about his possible future in senior international cricket "He also said, "Just keep bowling fast, you'll 100 percent play for India". He told a lot of things on the mental aspect as well so it was a really good learning experience," said Mavi.

