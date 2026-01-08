Damien Martyn discharged from hospital; Adam Gilchrist, Mark Waugh share big update: ‘It’s almost a miracle’

Former Australian batter Damien Martyn has been discharged from the hospital after making a recovery from meningitis. The 2003 World Cup winner had been admitted last week and was kept under close medical observation. Damien Martyn released from the hospital after recovering from meningitis. (AFP)

Australia wicketkeeping legend Adam Gilchrist shared a positive update on former teammate Martyn, offering relief to fans following concerns over his health. Speaking during live Ashes coverage, the ex-Australia wicketkeeper-batter confirmed Martyn’s discharge from the hospital and reflected on his recovery process, while also passing on a message of gratitude from the family.

“The wonderful news is that he has been released from hospital," Gilchrist said on Kayo Sports’ live Ashes coverage on Thursday.

“He’s still got a bit of a journey to go to be fully recovered, but it’s terrific and wonderful to know he’s back home, and his family express their gratitude and thanks for all the support," he added.

Former Australian skipper Mark Waugh, who was part of the same show, also weighed in on Martyn’s recovery, describing the turnaround as remarkable. Reflecting on Martyn’s time in intensive care, Waugh spoke about how serious the situation had appeared earlier and why his improvement has come as a huge relief to those close to him.

“It’s almost a miracle, really," Waugh said. “He was looking in really bad shape when he was in the ICU."

Martyn still has a bit of a journey to go to be fully recovered Gilchrist praised the quick response of medical staff in Martyn’s recovery, highlighting how timely treatment helped stop the infection early.

“The word from the medical staff was the ambulance officers who treated him as soon as they saw him could not have done it any more perfectly, which nipped the infection in the bud. He still has a bit of a journey to go; it was extreme, but great news," he added.

Martyn featured in 67 Tests for Australia, scoring 13 centuries at an average of 46.37. In 208 ODIs, he maintained an average of 40.8. A key member of the World Cup-winning squads in 1999 and 2003, He famously scored an unbeaten 88 in the 2003 final against India, even while batting with a broken finger, showcasing his grit and class on the biggest stage.