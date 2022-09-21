'Looks like watermelon': Ex-spinner trolls Pakistan's new T20 World Cup kit, calls it ‘inspired by Fruit Ninja’

After making it to the final four in the T20 World Cup held in UAE last year, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will aim for a much better show at the showpiece event, which starts from October 16 in Australia. The team also released their new kit for the tournament, and sharing his views on the same former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria came up with a rib-tickling assessment.

The spinner termed the jersey is inspired from popular mobile game “Fruit Ninja”, before adding it looks like “watermelon”. Kaneria shared his thoughts on a video posted on his YouTube channel, where he also spoke about India's and Pakistan's encounter against Australia and England respectively.

"Pakistan's T20 World Cup jersey looks like a watermelon. It seems they got the inspiration while playing Fruit Ninja. There should have been a proper dark green colour instead of what they went ahead with. This one makes you feel like you are standing at a fruit shop," the spinner said.

Marking their preparation for the World Cup, Pakistan are currently engaged in a seven-match T20I series against England at home. They endured a six-wicket defeat in the opening match and will look to bounce back in the other clashes.

The unit had a successful outing at the recently-concluded Asia Cup, where they finished as the runners-up. They had then defeated India in the Super 4 stage and will hope for a repeat when both the sides lock horns at the World Cup on October 24.

