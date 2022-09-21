Even Bumrah will be taken to the cleaners...: Ex-IND pacer fires fresh warning to Rohit and Co. after loss to AUS

India badly missed the services of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the 1st T20I against Australia as Aaron Finch & Co. produced a stunning run chase to defeat the hosts on Tuesday. Matthew Wade and Cameron Green's batting heroics powered Australia to an impressive four-wicket win over Rohit Sharma & Co. in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Besides spinner Axar Patel, all Indian bowlers leaked more than 11 runs per over in the 1st T20I against Australia at Mohali. Expressing concerns over Team India's poor show at the death, former Indian pacer RP Singh feels that the performance of the Rohit-led side has taken a massive hit in the build-up to the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. The former Indian pacer also opined that even a bowler of Bumrah's calibre can be taken to the cleaners in the upcoming matches.

"These aren't great signs ahead of the T20 World Cup. When we didn't do well at the Asia Cup, we thought it was because we didn't have Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. Harshal Patel was there in the side for this game, but we still ended up on the losing side," Singh told Cricbuzz after India's defeat to Australia in the 1st T20I at Mohali.

Speed merchants Harshal Patel and Bumrah missed the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup due to their respective injuries. India suffered a premature exit at the continental tournament. Playing his comeback match against Australia, pacer Patel went wicketless and leaked 49 runs in 4 overs.

"It is also possible that even Jasprit Bumrah will be taken to the cleaners when he returns. The performance of the Indian team is dipping as we get closer to the World Cup," Singh added. India will meet Australia in the series decider at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

