‘Darkest day of my life’, says Mithali Raj after Ramesh Powar’s ‘threat’ revelation

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj has expressed her displeasure following coach Ramesh Powar’s allegations that accuses the senior player of throwing tantrums and creating chaos in the dressing room. Calling it as the darkest day of her life, Mithali wrote on social media that she is hurt because her commitment towards the game is being questioned.

Mithali’s post read: “I’m deeply saddened & hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game & 20yrs of playing for my country.The hard work, sweat, in vain. Today, my patriotism doubted, my skill set questioned & all the mud slinging- it’s the darkest day of my life. May god give strength.”

This comes after Powar had met BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday to submit his 10-page tour report. Powar presented his version of the events that led to the breakdown of his equation with the seasoned batter.

“I hope Mithali stops blackmailing, pressurising coaches and putting her interest first than the team,” Powar said while summarising Mithali’s performance on the tour.

Powar said the decision to push her down the order was taken after due consultation with her but still led to a furore.

“Before Pakistan match, video analyst Pushkar Sawant came to my room and said that fielding coach Biju George has conveyed to him that Mithali is upset with batting order and packed her bags with announcement of retirement in the morning,” Powar wrote in his report.

“I was saddened by her attitude and it gave me an impression that Mithali Raj comes first and then India. She threw a lot of tantrums and created a lot of chaos,” he stated.

Mithali’s controversial dropping from the semi-final against England, which India lost by eight wickets, triggered a storm and the 35-year-old has said that the axing left her in tears.

Responding to Mithali’s charge that he asked her to not even show up at the ground for the league match against Australia, Powar said he merely asked her to rest at the hotel to recover from a niggle.

“She couldn’t understand her role and adapt to the team plan and played for her personal milestones,” the former Mumbai and India off-spinner wrote.

