'Terrific talent, hungry for success. Definitely the future Pakistan captain': Darren Gough's big claim on youngster

The Pakistan cricket team will return to action on June 8 when the side takes on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series. A number of Pakistan cricketers are currently in England where they are a part of sides participating in the County Championships. While Mohammad Rizwan is sharing the dressing room with India's Chetehswar Pujara at Sussex, Shaheen Afridi (Middlesex), Azhar Ali (Worcestershire), Haris Rauf (Yorkshire), Hasan Ali (Lancashire), and Shadab Khan (Yorkshire) are among the many players who are enjoying a County stint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: MS Dhoni's classic 4-word reply to fan's heartfelt letter, CSK share wonderful moment on Twitter

Shaheen Afridi has been particularly impressive for Middlesex in the County Championships so far, picking 14 wickets in three games so far. Former England bowler Darren Gough, who is currently the Managing Director of Yorkshire, made a big claim about Afridi, who made his name as one of the most lethal fast bowlers over the past few years.

“Shaheen is a terrific talent, he is hungry for success, he is very energetic, he enjoyed being captain of the Qalandars, I think he led them very well with loads of enthusiasm, he is definitely the future Pakistan captain,” Gough told Cricket Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League, Afridi had led the Qalandars to title triumph, as his side defeated Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans in the final.

Gough also spoke in detail about Babar Azam, who is widely regarded among the best batters in modern-day cricket. The former England pacer said that Babar is right up there among the likes of Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, and Joe Root.

“Babar Azam is a fantastic talent, the way he builds his innings in all formats is superb, it didn't work well for Karachi in PSL this year but he is the best. When you talk about the best players in the world, you look at Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Babar Azam and those are the four batters you look at, are the best players in the world and they are all fighting for the number one slot,” said Gough.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON