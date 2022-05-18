MS Dhoni's classic 4-word reply to fan's heartfelt letter, CSK share wonderful moment on Twitter

MS Dhoni's fandom needs no description. The legendary former India captain has some of the most dedicated fans across the globe and one of them came to the fore with an emotional letter to the Chennai Super Kings captain. The fan, in a wonderfully framed letter, with 'definitely not' scribbled on it in capital and bold, narrated how Dhoni's success was connected to his and how the wicketkeeper-batter's performance brought joy to his life.

Dhoni, for his part, did not disappoint the fan. Moved by the fan's heartfelt message, Dhoni signed the frame and wrote: "Well written, best wishes."

The photographs of the fan's message which had Dhoni's signatures in it were shared by CSK on their official Twitter handle. "Words from the 💛 framed for life & signed with love!" the post was captioned.

CSK have not had the best of seasons in IPL 2022. They missed a playoff berth for only the second time in the history of the tournament and currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with only 4 wins in 13 matches.

Their decision to appoint Ravindra Jadeja as the captain of the side ahead of the start of this year's IPL, did not yield the desired results as CSK lost six out of their first eight matches. The captaincy responsibility acted as a burden on Jadeja and the star all-rounder flopped with bat and ball.

Jadeja then decided to hand back the captaincy to Dhoni. CSK did have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs when Dhoni took over but it was too steep a mountain to climb even for someone like Dhoni.

CSK will next face Rajasthan Royals in their last match of this edition on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

