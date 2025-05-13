'Daryl Mitchell won't return to Pakistan, Tom Curran cried' comments created false impression: Rishad Hossain apologises

Bangladesh all-rounder Rishad Hossain has issued a statement on his comments made on the Pakistan Super League, which caused a stir on social media. Rishad, who plays for Lahore Qalandars in PSL, talked about how overseas stars reacted after the league was suspended due to the India-Pakistan conflict. After the indefinite suspension, overseas players in the PSL were flown out to the UAE, from where they were booked on connecting flights to their final destinations. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister in the Pakistan government, held meetings with foreign cricketers and six franchise owners of the PSL before the overseas players took the flight back to Pakistan. Rishad Hossain tracks back on his PSL comments involving Daryl Mitchell, Tom Curran after causing a stir. (AFP)

Rishad gave an interview about how the overseas stars like Daryl Mitchell and Tom Curran were scared after they got to know that the airport from which their charter aircraft took off came under missile attack 20 minutes later, before they boarded the flight.

While talking to Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh all-rounder claimed that Mitchell told him he wouldn't travel to Pakistan again, and Curran started crying.

However, now Rishad has tracked back to his old comments in a recently issued statement in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars' social media accounts. The young Bangladesh all-rounder said that his comments were misrepresented without the full context.

"I'm aware that a recent comment I made has caused confusion and has unfortunately been misrepresented in the media, creating a false perception. The comment was made during a brief interview with Bangladeshi journalists while I was in transit at Dubai Airport. It lacked full context and unintentionally overstated the emotions involved," Rishad said in a statement.

Rishad revealed that he has already issued an unconditional apology to Mitchell and Curran. He also claimed that he will be rejoining Lahore Qalandars on the PSL resumption.

"I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused. I've offered an unconditional apology to Daryl Mitchell and Tom Curran. I hold deep respect for my fellow teammates and truly value the Qalandars brotherhood—where we always stand by one another, no matter what. I look forward to rejoining my team when the Pakistan Super League resumes," he added.

The PCB tried to host their remaining eight matches in the UAE, but the Emirates Cricket Board denied their request, which left the PSL in a bit of limbo with uncertainty over its future. IPL and PSL both were suspended at the same time. However, the Indian cash-rich league is all set to resume from May 17, but there is no clarity on the future of Pakistan's T20 league tournament.

'I've always cherished my time in IPL and PSL'

New Zealand's Mitchell also issued a statement on the India-Pakistan conflict, where he expressed his grief for the victims, but he didn't deny Rishad's comments on him, saying that he won't travel to Pakistan again.

"It's been tough to watch two countries that are so close to my heart in conflict over the past few days. My thoughts are with those affected on both sides. Both the PSL and IPL have played major roles in my career, and I've always cherished my time in both tournaments. I hope peace prevails and we can get back to playing the game we love and continue giving back to the amazing people who support us. It's nice to be home now with my family, but I'm also looking forward to returning to both countries in the future. Places I truly love spending time in," LQ quoted Mitchell.