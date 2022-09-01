'Dasun said we have 2 world-class bowlers. I don't see any in Sri Lanka': Bangladesh director's huge dig at SL captain

The Group B of Asia Cup 2022 is poised for an exciting finish on Thursday night, as Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in a virtual knock-out match in Dubai. Both sides lost their respective matches to Afghanistan and the winner of the game will qualify for the Super Four stage of the continental tournament. However, even before the game, tempers have flared up the Bangladesh dugout over a comment made by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka ahead of the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the side's loss to Afghanistan, Shanaka had claimed that Bangladesh would be an “easier opponent” for his side, insisting that they have only two world-class bowlers in their squad.

Also read: 'It was very heartwarming. Never saw something like that': Suryakumar on Kohli's brilliant gesture during Hong Kong game

"Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said.

Ahead of their game against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's team director Khaled Mahmud was asked to comment on Shanaka's remark over his side. The former Bangladesh skipper didn't mince his words as he further claimed that Sri Lanka have “no quality bowlers” at all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It's upto Dasun, why he said that or why he thinks we are (easier opponent). Maybe Afghanistan has a better T20 squad, that's why he said that. He said a lot of other things as well, he said we have only 2 (world-class) bowlers or something. I don't see any in Sri Lanka, at least Bangladesh have two. That's very good. We have at least Mustafizur and Shakib, I don't think they have world -class bowlers like them,” Mahmud said in a pre-match press conference.

“It's about how you play the game that matters. Let's see what happens tomorrow,” the team director further said.

Two teams – Afghanistan and India – have qualified for the Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2022 so far. Both sides won all of their games in their respective groups to book a berth in the next round.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON