'It was very heartwarming. Never saw something like that': Suryakumar on Kohli's brilliant gesture during Hong Kong game

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav played a magnificent knock against Hong Kong on Wednesday, scoring an unbeaten 68 off just 24 deliveries to help guide the side through to 2022 Asia Cup's Super Four stage. Suryakumar came to the crease at a time when the side required a run-rate boost, with the score at 94/2 in 13 overs. In the next seven overs, Suryakumar, alongside Kohli, forged a 98-run stand to take India to a strong total of 192/2, with the side eventually clinching a 40-run victory.

Following Suryakumar's incredible final over flourish during which he scored 26 runs including four sixes, Kohli made an incredible gesture towards Suryakumar – he bowed down to the 31-year-old batter as a mark of respect towards his explosive hitting in the innings. In the post-match press conference, Suryakumar opened up on the gesture, insisting that he “never saw” anything like that.

"It was a very heartwarming gesture. I never saw something like that. I was looking at him and I was like, "why isn't he going ahead?" Then I came to him and urged him to walk together. He is so experienced," said Suryakumar when asked about Kohli's gesture.

“I enjoyed batting with him. That's what I told him as well.”

When Suryakumar arrived at the crease, India were going at roughly 7 runs/over after 13 overs and the batter also revealed his conversation with Virat Kohli upon joining him in the middle.

“The situation was such that I had to go to the crease and play fast. Because the wicket was a little slow in the starting, I talked to Virat Kohli, he said 'just express yourself and do as you bat'. My plan was also very clear on how to bat so it was fun,” said Suryakumar.

The 31-year-old batter, who made his T20I debut last year, has been in brilliant form in the shortest format of the game since his return to international cricket after the Indian Premier League. During the tour of England in July, Suryakumar had also become the only fifth India men's batter to slam a century in T20Is, scoring 117 off 55 deliveries.

