David Miller doesn’t complain after being dropped from Delhi Capitals' playing XI, says, 'I understand…’

Delhi Capitals batsman David Miller is not feeling bad about being dropped against Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 IPL game on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

David Miller doesn't mind that he was dropped.(AP)

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Karun Nair made it to the playing XI and Miller found himself on the sidelines as one of the impact subs; however, it was Sameer Rizvi who came on as an impact player after Delhi struggled in their batting after Axar Patel won the toss and surprisingly decided to have a bat on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Also Read: Ashwin blasts Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel for ‘giving away the game to CSK’, questions him on many fronts

Axar’s decision to drop Miller was widely criticised. But Miller is not upset as he understands that sometimes, to find a good combination, such decisions are the need of the hour.

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{{^usCountry}} “I think not being able to play, obviously, it is frustrating as a player. You always want to play every game, but such is the IPL, the structure of it with only four overseas, the combinations become really important for the team,” Miller said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think not being able to play, obviously, it is frustrating as a player. You always want to play every game, but such is the IPL, the structure of it with only four overseas, the combinations become really important for the team,” Miller said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “So I have been around, this is not my first IPL, so I kind of understand the make-up, and just really to give positive feedback to the rest of the squad, always being positive, and give what I can towards the team remains really important for me. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So I have been around, this is not my first IPL, so I kind of understand the make-up, and just really to give positive feedback to the rest of the squad, always being positive, and give what I can towards the team remains really important for me. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "And then just waiting for my opportunity to come again, if it does come around for the rest of the season or not. I just want to remain ready, prepare really well, that is what we players like to do,” the South African added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "And then just waiting for my opportunity to come again, if it does come around for the rest of the season or not. I just want to remain ready, prepare really well, that is what we players like to do,” the South African added. {{/usCountry}}

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DC are back in action on Friday, once again at home against Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi will now have to win all their remaining four games to have a chance to qualify for the play-offs. Miller knows what DC need to do now. There is no other option. “It is four from four. We pretty much need to win now. We have to win four from four to have a chance of qualifying, so it becomes really important,” he said.

Some moments were not pounced on!

Delhi are at present seventh on the points table. They should have won a couple more games for sure, particularly against Gujarat Titans — when Miller couldn’t score 2 off 2 balls — and against Punjab Kings where they could not defend 264, thanks to many dropped catches.

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“Look, it is not easy. Obviously, we do not go out there to lose a game. So we have definitely debriefed and spoken about a few things. And it is just for me with the batters, I do not think we have been playing bad cricket at all.

"We have been playing really good cricket, but there are just moments in the game where we have kind of let ourselves down as a team in certain areas. And it is not one particular area the whole time, it is just little phases here and there.

“And when the opposition teams are really strong and competitive, you really have to be on your game at all stages because any team can beat anyone. Bottom of the table or top of the table, it is really competitive,” the left-hander said.

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