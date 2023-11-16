David Miller ends five-year ODI century drought against Australia, smashes multiple records in WC semi-final 2

Producing one of the best knocks for South Africa in the business end of the ICC World Cup 2023, superstar David Miller rescued the Proteas from a great collapse with his record-setting innings against Australia on Thursday. Miller smashed a fighting ton in a bid to save Temba Bavuma's blushes in the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens.

South Africa's David Miller celebrates his century (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ending his five-year century drought in the 50-over format, Miller smashed a gritty hundred to help South Africa set a respectable total against the five-time world champions in Kolkata. Miller walked into bat when Pat Cummins and Co. reduced the Proteas to 24-4 in the penultimate clash of the ICC World Cup at Eden Gardens. Absorbing extreme pressure against the mighty Australian side, Miller revived the South African innings with his impressive 101-run knock.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly applauds Virat Kohli after 'phenomenal achievement' at WC semi-final vs NZ: 'He's not finished'

Miller smashes highest score by South African at WC knockouts

Superstar Miller smoked a massive six off pacer Cummins to register a historic century at the ODI World Cup. Miller smashed multiple records with his crucial century against Cummins and Co. in the World Cup semi-finals. South Africa’s Miller has surpassed Faf du Plessis, who scored 82 against New Zealand in the 2015 semi-finals. The in-form batter is the first South African to slam a century in the knockout stage of the World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Miller became the third Proteas batter to score a century in the knockout stage of ICC tournaments. Herschelle Gibbs (116* vs India) and Jacques Kallis (113* vs Sri Lanka) smashed centuries in the 2002 and 1998 editions of the ICC Champions Trophy. From 24-4 to all-out on 203, South Africa put up a fight thanks to Miller's lone warrior act at the Eden Gardens. Before playing a stellar knock against Australia at the World Cup semi-finals, Miller last scored a century back in 2018.

'Glad to get the hundred'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Glad to get the hundred, but we want to win at the end of the day. Helped the team to score a decent score with those partnerships. Expected these conditions at the start of the match, but we were on the back foot after four down in the powerplay. Managed to put up a couple of partnerships (with Klaasen and Coetzee), think we fought hard,” Miller said during the innings break.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON