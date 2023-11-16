Sourav Ganguly applauds Virat Kohli after 'phenomenal achievement' at WC semi-final vs NZ: 'He's not finished'

Painting a perfect picture at the famous Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli slammed a record-breaking century to surpass his idol - Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli smashed his 50th One Day International (ODI) century to shatter Sachin's record tally of centuries during the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 between India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand. Ganguly was all praise for Kohli as the batting icon became the first player to register 50 centuries in ODIs(AP-AFP)

A record century from Kohli followed by Mohammed Shami's fast-bowling heroics sealed India's berth in the final of the ICC World Cup. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who guided India to the World Cup 2003 final, was at the Eden Gardens when Kohli demolished the Kiwi batters in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Ganguly was all praise for Kohli as the batting icon became the first player to register 50 centuries in the 50-over format.

'He's not finished yet': Ganguly on Kohli

“It will take a lot of beating to go past this and he's not finished yet. It's a phenomenal achievement,” Ganguly told news agency PTI at the Eden Gardens. Talking about India's World Cup 2023 campaign, Ganguly asserted that the Men In Blue are playing incredible cricket under the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma. “India are playing incredible cricket at the moment. Be it Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer or the bowlers. It's a complete side, there is tremendous talent in this team. But We need to take one step at a time," Ganguly added.

Kohli shatters Sachin's triple records at WC

Kohli extended his lead at the top of the batting charts with his match-winning knock against the Black Caps. The 35-year-old shattered Tendulkar's triple World Cup records in the first semi-final at Mumbai. Kohli has 711 runs at the 2023 World Cup - the most by any batter in a single edition of the ODI tournament.

He also has the most 50-plus scores in a single World Cup edition. Kohli's memorable century guided India to a match-winning total of 397 for 4 in the 50-over contest. India's massive total against New Zealand is the highest by any team in a World Cup knockout game. Rohit's Team India will meet either South Africa or Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

