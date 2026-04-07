David Warner arrested for drunk driving in Australia; returns to Pakistan but must appear in court

Former Australian batter David Warner has been charged with drink driving after he was pulled over in Maroubra, Sydney, during a random breath test. According to news.com.au, police said the 39-year-old stopped and parked his car before reaching the testing site. However, the officers approached his vehicle and subjected him to a breath test, where he was found inebriated. David Warner has been charged with drunk driving (AFP)

Warner was then arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station, where he blew 0.104. He will now be facing a court hearing next month. The former Australian batter, who is currently leading the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, went to Australia because there were a few days between games for the franchise.

Warner, regarded as one of the finest opening batters to come out of Australia, retired in 2024, but he has continued to play franchise cricket, including the Big Bash League (BBL).

Also Read: David Warner breaks silence on viral spat speculation with Moeen Ali after PSL match He enjoyed a standout season for the Sydney Thunder and was also named the captain of the official team of the tournament. He was the leading run-scorer in the original season, in which his side won just two games and finished last on the ladder.

The left-handed batter returned with 433 runs in eight matches for the Thunder, and the second-best batter for the team scored 201 runs less than him. He has already signed with the franchise for the next BBL season.

What Warner said about signing for the Thunder Warner said that he's looking forward to continuing to play for the Thunder and cannot wait to get started for the franchise once again.

“It was certainly a challenging year for us. We are a much better team than what we put on the field this season and were unable to put a consistent game together,” Warner said when his new deal was confirmed.

“But the support from our fans — turning up in numbers every game — it played a massive role in my decision to stay. I feel I’ve got plenty more to give to this team and to this game. I felt pretty comfortable with my performance and was proud to give the team a fighting chance. We’ve already begun reviewing the season and putting the right plans in place to ensure we deliver a much stronger campaign in BBL16," he added.

Speaking of Warner, he is currently leading the Karachi Kings in the PSL. The side are currently second in the points table with three wins on the bounce. The team will next take on Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday, April 9, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Warner played 112 Tests, 161 ODIs and 110 T20Is for Australia, scoring more than 15,000 runs across the three formats of the game. He also won the IPL with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, leading the franchise to ultimate glory.