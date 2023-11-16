David Warner becomes 1st Australian to achieve massive World Cup feat, joins Tendulkar and Rohit in exclusive club

Veteran Australian opener David Warner scripted history in the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. With run machine Virat Kohli extending his lead at the top of the batting charts, all eyes were on Warner, who is Australia's leading run-getter at the World Cup 2023.

Warner joins Rohit and Sachin in an exclusive club(AP-PTI-ANI)

Tasked to chase down South Africa's challenging total of 213 in the low-scoring semi-final encounter, openers Warner and Travis Head recorded a 60-run partnership for Pat Cummins’ men at Kolkata. Smashing four sixes and a solitary four, Warner was keen on cashing in on his start against the Proteas in the powerplay. However, the Australian opener was cleaned up by Aiden Markram as the Proteas spinner bagged South Africa's first wicket in the sixth over.

Warner achieves massive World Cup feat at Eden Gardens

Batting at a strike rate of 161.11, Warner scored 29 off 18 balls against the South African side at Kolkata. Though Warner had a forgetful outing, the Aussie opener managed to breach the 500-run mark for the second time at the World Cup. Warner scaled the ‘Mount 500’ for the first time at the 2019 World Cup. Besides Warner, Ricky Ponting (2007), Matthew Hayden (2007) and Aaron Finch (2019) have scored 500 or more runs for Australia in a single World Cup edition.

For the record, Warner is the only third batter to score 500 or more runs in two World Cups. Earlier, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar achieved the staggering feat in the 1996 and 2003 editions of the ICC World Cup. Indian skipper Rohit has also smashed 500 or more runs in two Word Cup campaigns. The 36-year-old Indian opener has scored more than 500 runs in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

Australia's Warner has amassed 528 runs in 10 matches at the ICC World Cup 2023. The Aussie opener has slammed two centuries and two half-centuries for the five-time winners at the India World Cup. The winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia will meet India in the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

