David Warner clarifies comment on Kohli's Anushka Sharma post as fans take it out of context, Virat's reply shuts trolls

Australia batter David Warner made news for is comment on Virat Kohli's Instagram post featuring wife Anushka Sharma. Shortly after Kohli posted Anushka's photo on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram, Warner commented "Lucky Man, Mate". But what was supposed to be a simple appreciation post, turned something when Warner's reply left fans confused and some of them took it out of context.

A plethora of fans cornered Warner for his comment, forcing the former Australia vice-captain to clarify his remarks. Replying to one of the fans who questioned Warner, the Australia opener said: "We are very lucky to have supportive wives," while to another, he replied: "It's a saying we use in Australia, like I would say I'm lucky to have Candice Warner. So, when we say to others, we say "You're lucky, mate" or "You’re blessed, mate". Interpretation is always going to be different."

After Warner posted the clarification, many fans came to his support, but there were also those who continued to question him. The icing on the cake came when Kohli himself posted a comment that shut down all trolls. "I know, mate," he replied.

Kohli and Warner go way back. The two did not see eye to eye when Kohli first captained India – in the Adelaide Test in 2014. Kohli had several run-ins with Australia's players, including Warner, as he dominated the series with over 400 runs. However, over the years, the two have gotten a lot friendlier and are on cordial terms with each other.

During the Covid-hit lockdown, Warner gained tremendous adulation in India, especially due to his antics on Twitter and Instagram. In December of last year, when Warner was on a rampage on his Instagram handle, using various filters, Kohli even came up with a gem of a reply. When Warner swapped faced with superstar Allu Arjun and was seen grooving to one of his songs, Kohli even replied: "Mate, are you ok?".

Many fans are even hoping to see Warner join Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, the clamours for which began after Sunrisers Hyderabad decided Warner to let go.

