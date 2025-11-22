David Warner doesn't hold back, goes after Joe Root following flop show in Perth: ‘Bazball with no sense’

Former Australia opening batter David Warner didn't hold back as he launched a scathing attack on Joe Root following the batter's dismissal in the second innings of the first Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. The 34-year-old, who got out for a duck in the first innings, managed just eight runs in the second, before giving his wicket away to Mitchell Starc in the 20th over. England's Joe Root is bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Starc. (AP)

Both times in the Test, Root lost his wicket to Starc, and on both occasions, the right-hander was found guilty of fishing outside the off stump. In the first innings, he was caught in slips, while in the second, he got an inside edge back onto his stumps.

This was the 10th time in Tests that Starc got the better of Root. The latter has played 639 balls against Starc in the longest format, scoring 349 runs at an average of tad over 34 and being dismissed 10 times in the process.

England, who were bossing the game with a lead of 40 in the first innings, squandered advantage, losing the wickets of Ben Duckett (28), Ollie Pope (33), Harry Brook (0) and Root in quick succession. Pope, Brook, and Root all played over adventurous shots, and this led to Warner having a critical view of England, especially the ‘Bazball approach’.

“It's Bazball with no sense, all those three to start. Now we want some smarts in the game, and that just isn't smart, especially from a guy with over 10,000 runs. Trying to create something out of nothing. They're well ahead of the game, and that passage of play there could prove costly,” Warner said on air while commentating for Fox Cricket.

Australia staged a comeback in the second session on Day 2 as Scott Boland returned with three wickets in a span of 11 balls, dismissing Duckett, Pope and Brook.

How did Root lose his wicket?

Speaking of Root's dismissal, Starc bowled a good length delivery. However, the England batter went for a big booming drive despite it not being in the zone. Root with his hands well away from his body, only managed to inside edge it back onto his stumps.

Root's wicket left both Starc and Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith elated. Earlier, when England were bowled out for 172 in the first innings, former captain Michael Vaughan had also criticised the tailenders for not hanging around and showing enough support to Jamie Smith.

Earlier, Australia gave away a 40-run lead after being bowled out for 132 as Ben Stokes returned with five wickets for the visitors. No hosts' batter even went past the 30-run mark.