e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / David Warner finds unique way to hone his catching skills during Coronavirus pandemic - WATCH

David Warner finds unique way to hone his catching skills during Coronavirus pandemic - WATCH

Currently, cricketers are finding ways to stay fit while being confined to their homes in the hope of life returning to normalcy.

cricket Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
David Warner
David Warner(David Warner Instagram)
         

With the whole sporting world is halted due to the novel coronavirus, several players are posting updates about their self-isolation activities to keep their fans engaged. In normal circumstances, cricketers would have been preparing for the Indian Premier League but Covid-19 has scrapped all those plans. Currently, cricketers are finding ways to stay fit while being confined to their homes in the hope of life returning to normalcy.

Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is utilizing this time to hone his skills while in self-isolation. Warner posted a video of himself with his daughter while playing tennis in his backyard. The interesting thing was that Waner also found a way to hone his catching skills while trying his hand at tennis.

 

IPL franchises Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad recently engaged in a funny banter on social media. The story started after Star Sports tweeted a photo collage of Australia’s David Warner and West Indies’ Chris Gayle with a simple question - “Power hitting is a part of @davidwarner31 and @henrygayle. But which one do you think is the more destructive #VIVOIPL opener.”

ALSO READ: This day that year: Sandpaper, ball tampering, lies, bans, tears and course correction

While Gayle plays for Kings XI Punjab and David Warner plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. In response to the tweet, KXIP immediately picked Gayle as the answer to the question.

“One of them has the most no. of IPL centuries, the highest-ever score in IPL, a strike rate of over 150, the fastest-ever century in IPL history and the most sixes in the competition to his name. I think we know who our pick is,” KXIP wrote.

SRH was quick to pose a counter-argument to KXIP’s tweet. “3 x Orange Caps 1 x IPL Trophy Need a lift @lionsdenkxip?” the franchise tweeted.

Both Gayle and Warner are stalwarts of IPL and have numerous records to their name. Gayle has scored the most number of centuries in IPL history (6) with his score of 175 scored in 2013 still being highest ever. Meanwhile, Warner has four IPL tons. He was the orange cap holder in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and also lifted the trophy in 2016 as skipper.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
Govt readying economic package to help during corona lockdown: Fin Min
Govt readying economic package to help during corona lockdown: Fin Min
Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to be released
Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to be released
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared of CAA protesters, some detained
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared of CAA protesters, some detained
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news