David Warner finds unique way to hone his catching skills during Coronavirus pandemic - WATCH

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:11 IST

With the whole sporting world is halted due to the novel coronavirus, several players are posting updates about their self-isolation activities to keep their fans engaged. In normal circumstances, cricketers would have been preparing for the Indian Premier League but Covid-19 has scrapped all those plans. Currently, cricketers are finding ways to stay fit while being confined to their homes in the hope of life returning to normalcy.

Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is utilizing this time to hone his skills while in self-isolation. Warner posted a video of himself with his daughter while playing tennis in his backyard. The interesting thing was that Waner also found a way to hone his catching skills while trying his hand at tennis.

IPL franchises Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad recently engaged in a funny banter on social media. The story started after Star Sports tweeted a photo collage of Australia’s David Warner and West Indies’ Chris Gayle with a simple question - “Power hitting is a part of @davidwarner31 and @henrygayle. But which one do you think is the more destructive #VIVOIPL opener.”

While Gayle plays for Kings XI Punjab and David Warner plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. In response to the tweet, KXIP immediately picked Gayle as the answer to the question.

“One of them has the most no. of IPL centuries, the highest-ever score in IPL, a strike rate of over 150, the fastest-ever century in IPL history and the most sixes in the competition to his name. I think we know who our pick is,” KXIP wrote.

SRH was quick to pose a counter-argument to KXIP’s tweet. “3 x Orange Caps 1 x IPL Trophy Need a lift @lionsdenkxip?” the franchise tweeted.

Both Gayle and Warner are stalwarts of IPL and have numerous records to their name. Gayle has scored the most number of centuries in IPL history (6) with his score of 175 scored in 2013 still being highest ever. Meanwhile, Warner has four IPL tons. He was the orange cap holder in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and also lifted the trophy in 2016 as skipper.