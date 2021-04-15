David Warner fumes as Harshal Patel continues to bowl despite 2 beamers, SRH coach explains why umpires were right

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner fumed after the umpires let Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel continue to bowl despite bowling two no balls because of waist-high full tosses during an IPL 2021 match in Chennai on Wednesday. According to the rules – changed in 2017 – a bowler will be barred from bowling in the match after receiving two warnings from the umpires for bowling waist-high full tosses or beamers in the same match.

SRH coach Trevor Bayliss, however, explained why the umpires were right by not barring Patel from bowing despite bowling two beamers – one to Jason Holder in the 18th over and then to Rashid Khan in last over of the match.

"He was a little animated because we weren't playing very good cricket and we lost. I think the umpires got it right. There was a bit of conjecture over obviously the second high no-ball, but the first one was not directed at the batter's body, so that wasn't a warning. So I think the umpires got that one right," Bayliss said during the virtual post-match press conference.

While both of them were called no balls but Patel was not given a warning by the umpires for bowling either of the full tosses as they did not think it was dangerous for the batsmen.

The rule book says “41.7. 3 If the umpire considers a non-pitching delivery, or a series of non-pitching deliveries, to be dangerous under 41.7.2, when the ball is dead, the umpire shall repeat the No ball signal to the scorers and then caution the bowler, indicating that this is a first and final warning. The umpire shall also inform the other umpire, the captain of the fielding side and the batsmen of what has occurred. This caution shall apply to that bowler throughout the innings.”

Patel, who ended with figures of 2 for 25 in his 4 overs against SRH, is turning out to be one of the most bankable death ball bowlers for RCB.

Put in to bat, RCB managed 149 for eight on the back of Maxwell's 41-ball 59 before Shahbaz changed the complexion of the match by dismissing Manish Pandey (38), Jonny Bairstow (12) and Abdul Samad (0) in one over, as SRH ended at 143 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs.

The victory propelled RCB to the top of the table.