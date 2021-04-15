Virender Sehwag, Sanjay Manjrekar post contrasting tweets with same meaning for Kane Williamson after SRH lose to RCB

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Manjrekar posted contrasting tweets with the same meaning after Sunrisers Hyderabad collapsed while chasing the 151-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2021 match in Chennai on Wednesday. Both Sehwag and Manjrekar batted for the inclusion of Kane Williamson in the SRH XI but in different styles.

Sehwag posted a photo of Williamson and quoted a famous Bollywood song indicating that SRH should bring Williamson in their set-up to avoid batting collapses.

“Kiska hai yeh tumko intezaar, Main hoon Na,” Sehwag tweeted.

Kiska hai yeh tumko intezaar,

Main hoon Na #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/5ra0ZlUt90 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2021





Manjrekar, on the other hand, was far more traditional in his suggestion for SRH captain David Warner to include Williamson in the team.

“This view is not after tonight’s result but I have always maintained this SRH team needs Kane Williamson in their playing XI no matter what,” tweeted Manjrekar.

This view is not after tonight's result but I have always maintained this SRH team needs Kane Williamson in their playing XI no matter what. #SRHvRCB — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 14, 2021





New Zealand captain Williamson, who is regarded as one of the best all-format batsmen going around, is yet to feature in this year’s IPL as SRH went in with Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the first match against KKR and then replaced him with Jason Holder in the next.

The reason for Sehwag and Manjrekar’s tweets was a dramatic batting collapse from SRH against RCB. They were comfortably placed at 96 for 1 with captain Warner and Manish Pandey going strong when the former’s poor shot off RCB pacer Kyle Jamieson triggered a collapse from which SRH never recovered.

RCB gained confidence after Warner's dismissal, their bowlers limiting the boundaries. With the pressure mounting, Bairstow, Pandey and Samad tried to target Shahbaz but mistimed their shots to return to the pavilion in the 17th over.

Vijay Shankar (3) and Jason Holder (4) too struggled. Rashid Khan injected some hope in the SRH camp smashing 18 off nine balls before he was run out.

In the end, SRH could only manage 144 at the end of 20 overs, losing the match six runs.

Earlier, SRH bowlers, led by West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder (3/30) and star spinner Rashid Khan (2/18), put up superlative show and picked up wickets at regular intervals.