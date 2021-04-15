'B'day and Xmas came together': Cricket experts go gaga over RCB spinner Shahbaz Ahmed's 3-wkt over in IPL 2021 vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad were comfortably placed at 115 for 2, needing 35 runs from 4 overs when Royal Challengers Bangalore left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed gave a dramatic twist to the match by picking up three wickets in the 17th over for just 1 run. SRH never quite recovered from the triple blow from Shahbaz and kept on losing wickets to end up losing the IPL 2021 match No.6 to RCB by six runs in Chennai on Wednesday. Shabaz’s performance left former cricketers Brett Lee, Parthiv Patel, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra and Krishnamachari Srikkanth in awe.

Shahbaz, who was promoted to bat at No.3 earlier, turned the match towards RCB by dismissing Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad on one over.

Vijay Shankar and Jason Holder too fell cheaply in 18th and 19th over as SRH kept losing their way.

The left seamer from Bengal ended up with figures of 3 for 7 in his two overs as RCB registered their second win on the trot to rise to the top of the points table in IPL 2021.

Here is how former cricketers reacted to Shahbaz Ahmed’s three wickets in 1 over

“3 wickets in 1 over, you have to take your hats off to the bowler. It’s like having your birthday and Christmas together, it changed the match completely,” said Brett Lee on Star Sports.

The former Australia seamer also did not forget to credit RCB captain Virat Kohli to throw the ball to Shahbaz for that crucial over.

“There was some poor batting, yes but I’d like to give some credit to Virat Kohli. We were all thinking that Siraj might have come to bowl some of his quick yorkers and try and get a wicket but Kohli thought the left-arm spinner can make the right-handed batsman go across the line,” said Lee.

“He didn’t try to do anything extra. He was coming and bowling in the right areas. The shot selection (from SRH batsmen) was absolutely poor. But on this wicket, that’s what you’ve got to do, you have to keep hitting the right areas. The good thing about him is, he always wants to be in the action,” said Parthiv Patel.

“What a game! Brilliant captaincy by King @imVkohli to bring in #Shahbaz into the attack! Very impressed by #Harshal to show he's got the nerves to bowl at the death! What a win for @RCBTweets looks like one hell of a season ahead! Terrible batting display by @SunRisers!,” tweeted former India cricketer Srikkanth.

“Good to see a left arm spinner working on giving the ball a rip! That’s how mishits happen. Well done Shahbaz Ahmed!” tweeted former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.

