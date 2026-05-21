David Warner hints at dramatic SRH playoff script with bold prediction, makes big Virat Kohli call too

David Warner may no longer be part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and his exit from the franchise was far from smooth, but the Australian opener continues to carry a strong emotional connection with the team he once led to their maiden IPL title. That bond was evident once again through his latest Instagram story, where he backed the Pat Cummins-led side to go all the way and lift the IPL 2026 trophy after sealing a playoff spot. David Warner predicts SRH’s route to IPL title, makes big Virat Kohli claim too. (X Image)

Warner’s final phase with SRH during the 2021 season remains one of the most talked-about fallouts in IPL history. Following five defeats in their opening six matches, the franchise removed him as captain, dropped him from the playing XI, and eventually unfollowed him on social media, bringing a dramatic end to one of the most successful partnerships the team had witnessed. Despite the fallout, Warner has repeatedly expressed gratitude towards SRH fans and acknowledged the immense support and affection he received from them over the years.

The former Australian batter backed SRH to go all the way this season, while also making some confident predictions about how their campaign could unfold. Warner tipped one of the openers to play a big knock, expected Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen to provide the finishing touches with the bat, and predicted skipper Pat Cummins to deliver with the ball as well by picking up three wickets in the final.

“My tip to win the IPL if one of the openers go big and IK and klass to finish off for a big total. PC to get 3/30 in finals," Warner wrote on Instagram story.