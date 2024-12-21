David Warner left fuming as Sydney Thunder's Billings, Sangha recreate Pakistan's infamous Ajmal-Malik fielding blunder

Sydney Sixers' captain Moises Henriques endured a difficult outing with the bat in the Sydney derby against the Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25. In a tense chase of 164 runs at the Sydney Showdown Stadium on Saturday, Henriques, who came in at No.4, couldn’t quite get going as his side battled to stay in the hunt. David Warner (R) was fuming at the duo after a confusion led to Moises Henriques getting a reprieve(X)

His struggles were compounded by a rather bizarre incident on the field. The moment came when Tanveer Sangha, bowling a leg-break, delivered a short ball on leg stump to Henriques. The Sydney Sixers' captain tried to pull the delivery, only to get a top edge that sent the ball high into the air. It seemed like a simple catch for Thunder’s keeper-batter Sam Billings, who was positioned behind the stumps, with Sangha also in the mix.

As the ball descended, both Billings and Sangha ran forward in pursuit, only for the two players to lose track of each other. They ended up leaving it to one another, and the ball dropped in between them, granting Henriques a fortunate reprieve. The comedic moment was reminiscent of Pakistan’s fielding mishap in 2008, when Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik were caught in a similar confusion.

David Warner, the captain of Sixers, wasn't too happy with the missed chance as he lashed out at the duo.

Watch:

The missed opportunity, however, didn’t prove to be too costly for Sydney Thunder.

In the very next over, Henriques did give away his wicket while attempting to loft a delivery, only managing to send a high ball to extra cover, where he was dismissed for 17 runs off 22 balls.

Despite his personal struggle, Henriques’ wicket didn’t derail the Sixers' chase. In the end, Jordan Silk (36*) and Ben Dwarshuis (20*) combined to steer the team to a five-wicket victory, securing crucial points in the BBL standings.