David Warner pulls out of England’s the Hundred: Report

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 13:30 IST

Australia opener David Warner has reportedly withdrawn his name from the inaugural edition of England’s franchise league the Hundred. Warner was drafted by Southern Brave for the 100-ball tournament last October and he was snapped up for a whopping 125,000 pounds for the month-long competition.

According to WAtoday, Warner’s decision to pulls out from the tournament is not related to coronavirus pandemic, which has shredded the world’s sporting calender. So far, more than 9000 people have lost their lives worldwide while more than 220,000 people have been infected with the virus.

The report suggested that Warner opted against playing in the Hundred to be available for Australia’s ODI series against Zimbabwe. The WAtoday report also said that Warner may not be the only big-name player to withdraw his name from the tournament as few others could follow suit soon.

Earlier, Warner’s manager had stated that he will take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, if it takes place. Warner was named the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season of the IPL.

It should be mentioned here that the Australian government has imposed a level-four travel ban, which implies that a person should not travel outside the country.

“If the IPL is on David Warner’s planning on going. If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It’s no different to everybody else,” Warner’s manager Erskine told The Age.

17 Australian players will be part of the Indian Premier League this season but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI has pushed the start of the league to April 15.