David Warner rested, injured Marcus Stoinis out of Australia's final ODI match against New Zealand

Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:55 PM IST

Marcus Stoinis, who had sustained a "low-level side strain", would undergo rehabilitation in Perth leading into the team's tour of India later this month.

Reuters |

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Sunday's third and final one-dayer against New Zealand in Cairns with a side strain, and opener David Warner has been rested, the home side said on Saturday.

Stoinis, who had sustained a "low-level side strain", would undergo rehabilitation in Perth leading into the team's tour of India later this month.

Nathan Ellis has joined the squad as Australia push for a 3-0 series sweep against their trans-Tasman rivals.

"David Warner has been released from the squad considering a heavy workload over the next 12 months and the series being secured," the team said in a statement.

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will quit the one-day format after Sunday's match in Cairns.

