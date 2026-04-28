David Warner shuts down fan suggestion to leave the PSL for IPL with blunt ‘No need for that’

Franchise cricket fever is on, bringing constant comparisons between the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

avid Warner watches the ball after playing a shot during a PSL 2026 match.(AFP)

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Former Australian opener and current Karachi Kings captain David Warner found himself engaging in these comparisons with fans after posting a picture on Instagram praising his team’s efforts during the 2026 campaign. The interaction came after the Kings were knocked out, missing the playoffs once again this season, marking the fourth time the franchise has failed to qualify since the league’s inception in 2016.

Warner, who anchored the innings for his side as an opener throughout the season, managed 256 runs in 7 innings, with his best unbeaten 89 coming against Quetta Gladiators in a crucial do-or-die clash that decided their playoff fate. Despite a dominant 9-wicket win in that match, the Kings fell short of a playoff spot, losing out to Hyderabad Kingsmen on Net Run Rate (NRR) despite both teams finishing level on 10 points.

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{{^usCountry}} Following their exit from the tournament, Warner shared that it’s difficult to understand the level of commitment and dedication required unless you have been part of such an environment. He praised his team's passion, resilience, and attitude,’ both on and off the field, while also thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following their exit from the tournament, Warner shared that it’s difficult to understand the level of commitment and dedication required unless you have been part of such an environment. He praised his team's passion, resilience, and attitude,’ both on and off the field, while also thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Warner also expressed gratitude towards the PSL for its hospitality and, in a light-hearted remark, suggested adding more padel and golf activities in future editions of the tournament. He concluded by encouraging fans to continue turning up in large numbers to support their teams in the upcoming editions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warner also expressed gratitude towards the PSL for its hospitality and, in a light-hearted remark, suggested adding more padel and golf activities in future editions of the tournament. He concluded by encouraging fans to continue turning up in large numbers to support their teams in the upcoming editions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Shashank Singh, the face of dropped catches in IPL 2026, flips the table: PBKS linger at bottom of catching efficiency Warner urged to leave PSL and return to IPL {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Shashank Singh, the face of dropped catches in IPL 2026, flips the table: PBKS linger at bottom of catching efficiency Warner urged to leave PSL and return to IPL {{/usCountry}}

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This prompted a fan to suggest Warner should return to IPL and leave the PSL, especially amid the visible empty stands during broadcasts this year.

“It’s better for you to quit PSL and return back in IPL,” the fan wrote.

In a brief but cryptic response, Warner dismissed the suggestion and brushed aside any speculation with his dissatisfaction with the league.

“No need for that now,” replied Warner.

Warner, who has enjoyed immense success in the IPL, remains one of the top 5 run-getters of all time in the tournament’s history, with 6,565 runs in 184 matches played. He previously held the record for most fifties, winning the Orange Cap on three occasions, and last appeared in 2024 for the Delhi Capitals.

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Despite his side missing out on qualification after a campaign of 5 wins and 5 losses, David Warner's response underlines his commitment to the league as he aims to help Kings secure their second championship, having previously won their maiden title in 2020.

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