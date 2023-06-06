'He wouldn't have played 100 times if...': Rahul Dravid's colossal remark on Australia's 'class player' before WTC final

Despite finishing second-best in the first World Test Championship final and not winning any major trophy in the last decade, head coach Rahul Dravid feels Team India is not feeling any pressure in headlining another showpiece event. Rohit Sharma's Team India and Pat Cummins' Australia will battle for Test supremacy in the final of the ICC World Test Championship on Wednesday. Team India has returned to the ICC final for another blockbuster meeting with Australia on neutral turf at The Oval.

India's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid smiles during a press conference at The Oval(AP)

The Dravid-coached side is heading to the summit clash in London after defeating Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Under the leadership of veteran opener Rohit, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win over the Baggy Greens. Speaking to reporters ahead of the World Test Championship final in London, Dravid said that it would be nice to win an ICC trophy at the Oval.

“I mean we don't feel any pressure in terms of trying to win an ICC trophy. Of course it would be nice to do it. It would be certainly nice to be able to win an ICC tournament. But also in the context of things, you look at this and you see this is the culmination of two years of work. It's a culmination of a lot of success that gets you here. So there's a lot of positives to take from that to see where you stand on the table. Winning series in Australia, drawing series here, being very competitive everywhere that this team has played in the world over the last five or six years,” Dravid said.

'Warner is a class player'

Indian head coach Dravid also spoke at length about David Warner, the veteran Australian opener, who will call time on his illustrious Test career after the Pakistan series. Warner struggled for form against India and the star batter also had a disastrous run in the Ashes. Australian opener Warner averaged less than 10 and the ace cricketer was dismissed by England's Stuart Broad seven times in the Ashes.

“He (Warner) is a class player. It's not as simple as just turning up and bowling round the wicket and getting him out. He wouldn't have played a hundred times if it was that simple. There's nowhere to hide any more, everyone has very similar information about each other. It's just how you counter that. Every batsman will have areas they're strong at and areas that are not probably their strengths, and David has been very successful. We know it's a very important wicket to get early on,” the former India skipper added.

