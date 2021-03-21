Dawid Malan topples Babar Azam to become fastest batsman to 1000 T20I runs
- Dawid Malan achieved the feat in his 24th inning, bettering Azam's record of 26 innings.
England batsman Dawid Malan has toppled Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the fastest batsman to score 1000 T20I runs. Malan touched the milestone figure on Saturday during the fifth T20I against India. He achieved the feat in his 24th inning, bettering Azam's record of 26 innings. During the match, Malan played a knock of 68 runs from 46 balls.
Third on the list is India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 1000 T20I runs in 27 innings, followed by Australia's Aaron Finch (29) and KL Rahul (29). After the blistering half-centuries by Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Indian bowlers restricted England to 188/8 to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.
With this win, India clinched the five-match series by 3-2 and now both the teams will face off in the three-match ODI series. Kohli and his team displayed a clinical performance in the series decider and England had no answers to what was thrown at them by the hosts.
Kohli's decision to promote himself as an opener worked wonders in the fifth and final T20I against England as India posted a total of 224/2. Kohli played a knock of 80 runs while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 64 and 32 respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also played a very crucial role in the victory as the bowler conceded just 15 runs from his four overs and picked two wickets.
