Chennai [India], : Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on his retirement plans and said that the day he feels he can't improve any further, he will bid adieu to the sport. "Day I feel...": Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on his retirement plans

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. Following that, he has 100 long-format matches and 189 innings, in which he has scalped 516 wickets at an economy rate of 2.81.

The star India spinner has been named in India's Test squad against Bangladesh. The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Speaking on Vimal Kumar's official YouTube channel, Ashwin said that there's nothing on his mind regarding retirement. The 37-year-old added that he is only taking one day at a time.

"There is nothing like that in my mind. I am only thinking about one day at a time because when you get older, you have to put in extra effort every single day. It's not the same. I have put in a lot of effort in the last 3-4 years," Ashwin said.

"I haven't decided , but the day I feel that today I don't want to improve, I will leave. That's all," he added.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be held in Kanpur, which will be played from September 27.

Currently, Team India are leading the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52, and their upcoming series in the WTC include Bangladesh , New Zealand , and Australia .

Indian squad for the first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant , Dhruv Jurel , R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.