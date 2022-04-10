DC Predicted XI vs KKR: Delhi Capitals to mull over middle order shuffle to boost batting line-up

The fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test of their credentials for mounting a challenge for the Indian Premier League when they face the confident Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals won their first two matches but then fell short in their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants. They did well to defend to defend a total of 150 but were undone by the young Ayush Badoni, who hit a four and a six off the last two balls of the match to win it for LSG.

Now, DC face KKR, who were helped to their third win of the season thanks to Pat Cummins playing an innings of a lifetime against Mumbai Indians. Cummins smashed 35 runs off the 16th over of the match to actually win it for the team with four overs to spare and send them to the top of the table. Cummins was always known as a capable batter but his emergence as a dangerous power hitter, coupled with the presence of Andre Russell has given the team a new dimension in the lower order.

Prithvi Shaw: Shaw has been a good hand at the top of the order, scoring 38 in the opening game against Mumbai Indians and smashing 61 off 34 balls in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants.

David Warner: Warner got off to a false start in his return to the Delhi franchise, falling for just four runs off 12 balls against LSG. However, the 2016 IPL winning former SRH captain was constantly communicating with skipper Rishabh Pant and that made it clear that the Australian will be vital for DC this season on multiple levels.

Sarfaraz Khan: Sarfaraz was unbeaten on 36 off 28 balls against LSG and it might be prudent for DC to promote him up the order and give him more time in the middle.

Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper): The DC skipper has been in good touch but is yet to play the kind of decisive knock that he has the ability to play. Pant fell for just one run against Mumbai Indians but followed that with a 43 and an unbeaten 39 against Gujarat Titans and LSG respectively.

Rovman Powell: Powell left DC fans with dreams in their eyes after they had recovered from the pummeling he gave India in the three-match series against the West Indies before this IPL. However, he has thus far been able to do anything but replicate that form. Powell's scores read scored a duck, 20 and three

Lalit Yadav: Lalit scored a match-winning 43 in the first game and has proved a valiable hand in the lower middle order.

Axar Patel: Patel has found more success with the bat than the ball thus far in the season. He has gone wicketkless in all three matches but smashed a sensational 38 not out against Mumbai Indians.

Shardul Thakur: Thakur could be on the chopping line after this match. He is yet to work his magic with the ball and has hardly got any chances to do much with the bat.

Mustafizur Rahman: The Bangladesh pacer went wicketless in DC's first and the third matches but managed figures of 3/23 against the Gujarat Titans.

Anrich Nortje: Nortje made his much-awaited comeback against LSG but that turned out to be a damp squib. He bowled just 2.2 overs and conceded 35 runs before being taken off for bowling two beamers. His last competitive game was during the T20 World Cup last year and so, DC will be sure to stick with him and let him find his touch.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep has been the toast of the bowling attack so far, taking five wickets in the first three matches and he is sure to form a crucial part of the squad against KKR.