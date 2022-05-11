DC Predicted XI vs RR: Delhi Capitals fret over Prithvi Shaw's availablity, battle inconsistency

The Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash here on Wednesday. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games.

Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate ( 0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification. They have a healthy 0.326 NRR, which could come in handy even if they lose their remaining games.

Openers: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw

Middle-order: Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Power-hitter: Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav

Pacers: Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

DC predicted XI vs RR: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/KS Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Changes in playing XI: If Prithvi Shaw is fit, there is no doubt that he is returning to the playing XI. If he is not, DC would continue with Srikar Bharat at the top of the order despite the batter not faring too well against CSK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON