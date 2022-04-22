DC Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: Focus on 28-year-old star pacer as Covid-hit Delhi Capitals eye second straight win

Despite the mini Covid-19 outbreak in the camp, an unperturbed Delhi Capitals unit put up an impressive performance against Punjab Kings. Openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw were in sublime form, steering the team to a big win after a brilliant bowling effort by Delhi bowlers, who bundled out the opposition for a below-par 115. The spin trio of Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav snared six wickets in total as Punjab Kings kept losing wickets in quick succession. Delhi then raced to victory in 10.3 overs after Warner notched up his third consecutive IPL fifty and Shaw scored a brisk 41 off just 20 deliveries. (Also Read | IPL 2022 Coverage)

The game was in doubt with Delhi reporting sixth Covid-19 case in Delhi camp but the BCCI decided to go ahead after players returned negative tests following two rounds of testing in the morning. The board also shifted the contest to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium and this game has also been moved to the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi will now look to notch up another win as they take on a confident Rajasthan Royals side, which has 'Orange Cap' holder in Jos Buttler (375 runs) and 'Purple Cap' holder Yuzvendra Chahal (17 wickets) in its ranks. Chahal will also face his pal Kuldeep Yadav, who has found his lost mojo with 13 wickets under his belt. Pacer Anrich Nortje had to be taken off the attack against Lucknow after bowling two waist-high no balls. Delhi would want the South African to be fully fit for this game.

Ahead of Match 34 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Delhi Capitals...

Prithvi Shaw: While Warner stayed unbeaten against Punjab, he got ample support from Prithvi Shaw, who scored a brisk 41 off just 20 deliveries. The Indian will look to get his third fifty of the season, having already scored 200-plus runs in first six games.

Watch: Jadeja's gesture for Dhoni after last-over heroics spreads like wildfire

David Warner: One of the most consistent players in the history of the IPL, Warner will eye fourth straight fifty in Delhi colours. He's had a wayward season with Sunrisers Hyderabad last year but the Australian looks his old self this year. He smashed an unbeaten 60 off 30 balls to help Delhi secure a nine-wicket victory against Punjab.

Rishabh Pant (c & wk): Delhi showed remarkable resilience to overcome a coronavirus crisis, and a lot of credit should be given to skipper Rishabh Pant and coach Ricky Ponting. Pant is yet to score a fifty and he has also come under scrutiny for some of his decisions. Pant nonetheless has done a commendable job to keep the morale high during the Covid-19 scare.

Rovman Powell: The Jamaican's role becomes crucial at a time when Delhi is short of foreign players. Powell had scored an unbeaten 68 against India earlier this year and he needs to do an encore. He is among the overseas picks who haven't clicked so far.

Also Read | Ex-Pakistan, England, WI and SA cricketers can't keep calm after Dhoni's heroics

Lalit Yadav: He registered impressive bowling figures of 2/11 in two overs, which included the prized scalp of Shikhar Dhawan. The all-rounder will look to replicate his performance. He has the ability to chip in with some runs as well.

Sarfaraz Khan: He replaced Covid-19 positive Mitchell Marsh in the previous game and the Indian has a big task on his hands. He needs to fill in the No. 3 batting spot. He remained unbeaten on 12 against Punjab Kings.

Shardul Thakur: He went wicketless against Punjab Kings and the bowling all-rounder is searching for his first-ever match-winning performance in Delhi Capitals jersey. The former Chennai Super Kings star had notched up an unbeaten 11-ball 29 against Kolkata, which remains his best display for his new IPL franchise.

Axar Patel: Bowlers played a key role for Delhi Capitals as they bundled out Punjab Kings for a below-par total. The left-arm spinner was one of the best performers, recording figures of 2-10 as he took the key wickets of England big-hitter Liam Livingstone and top-scorer Jitesh Sharma.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep also affected damage by plucking two wickets. The chinaman bowler was also named man of the match but said he will share the award with Axar. Kuldeep is currently among the top wicket-takers of the season with 13 plucks under his belt.

Mustafizur Rahman/Anrich Nortje: His cutters and varied pace will be crucial for Delhi as they face a formidable batting attack comprising the likes of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Mustafizur has picked four wickets in four games so far. But if a fit-again Nortje returns to the setup, Rahman could sit out, given the fact that Khaleel Ahmed is in great touch. Nortje's presence in the eleven leads to an upswing in pace.

He was taken out of the attack against Bangalore after he bowled his second beamer. The 28-year-old South African will look to redeem himself against Rajasthan.

Khaleel Ahmed: The Indian has taken wickets consistently throughout the season. He returned with figures of 2/21 against Punjab Kings. His change of pace could also trouble the likes of Jos Buttler. The left-arm pacer has so far picked up 10 wickets in five games.