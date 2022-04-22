Former Pakistan, England, WI and SA cricketers can't keep calm after MS Dhoni wins thriller for CSK

The cricket fraternity could not keep their calm after MS Dhoni hit Jaydev Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 when 16 runs were required off the last 4 balls to seal an astonishing last-over victory for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Former and current India cricketers hailed Dhoni for finishing off the match in true 'MSD' style but what was the most noticeable factor was the reaction globally. Former Pakistan, South Africa, England, West Indies cricketers flocked Twitter after Dhoni's last-over masterclass, terming the legendary cricketer 'one of the best finishers' ever.

CSK needed 17 runs off the last over When Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Dwaine Pretorious with a brilliant yorker. Dwayne Bravo gave the strike back to Dhoni with the equation reading 16 required off 4 balls.

Dhoni put the pressure right back on Unadkat with a straight six in the third ball of the over. The next ball was pulled over short fine leg to the boundary. With 6 needed off 4 balls, Unadkat went back to yorkers. The first one was drilled towards deep square leg for a couple.

The left-arm seamer dished out another yorker in the last ball but Dhoni somehow managed to put enough bat on it to carry it to the long leg boundary for a four. CSK won the match by 3 wickets in dramatic style.

Here is how former England, South Africa, Pakistan and West Indies cricketers reacted to Dhoni's innings

"You can never write off the greatest finisher, MS Dhoni! Heartbreaking for @mipaltan but amazing for @ChennaiIPL," wrote former England spinner Graeme Swann.

"Finishes and @msdhoni a love affair," tweeted former Pakistan captain Salman Butt.

"His name is MS!" wrote former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

"Thala M S Dhoni," said former West Indies Ian Bishop.

"Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni!" tweeted former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel.

"The GREATEST last over Hitter of all Time … #MSDhoni #Fact #IPL2022," tweeted Vaughan.

"We were very tense the way game was going. But the great finisher of the game was still there, so we knew we had a chance. He's still here and doing it for us. Yes, he (Mukesh) has bowled well up front and done well for us in the powerplay," said Jadeja in a post-match presentation.

"If you aren't winning games, you still want to be calm. (On him dropping catches) It happens, that's why I never take fielding for granted and practise hard. We need to work on our fielding, can't afford to drop catches," he added.