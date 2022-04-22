DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022: Spotlight on 'Kuldeep vs Chahal' battle as Covid-hit Delhi take on in-form Rajasthan
- IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs RR: Follow Live Score and Updates of Match No. 34 of IPL 2022 - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live Score: The Covid-hit Delhi Capitals camp will aim to continue their winning run, after a nine-wicket victory against Punjab Kings earlier this week, and stay in the contest for playoffs qualification. They presently stand sixth in the points table with three wins and as many losses in six matches. They will be up against an upbeat Rajasthan Royals side, who beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in the previous game. It was their fourth win this season from six matches and hence stand third in the table. A win today will hence help them join Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top of the table. However, in six meetings since 2019, Rajasthan have beaten Delhi just once. Can they turn the tables in this meeting at the iconic Wankhede Stadium?
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 22, 2022 05:36 PM IST
DC vs RR: The Warner-Shaw show to continue?
They have already put four consecutive fifty-plus stands this season. Shaw has scored 169 runs at a strike rate of 176 with two half-century scores in the last four games. Warner, on the other hand has been on a roll, scoring three straight fifties.
-
Apr 22, 2022 05:17 PM IST
DC vs RR Live Updates: Ricky Ponting to miss this tie
The DC Head Coach will not be at the Wankhede Stadium as one of his family members tested positive for Covid-19. "In the best interest of the team, the management and medical team have decided that Ponting will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact," said DC in their statement.
-
Apr 22, 2022 05:13 PM IST
IPL 2022, DC vs RR Live: Rajasthan Royals so far...
vs SRH - won by 61 runs
vs MI - won by 23 runs
vs RCB - lost by 4 wickets
vs LSG - won by 3 runs
vs GT - lost by 37 runs
vs KKR - won by 7 runs
Position: 3rd with +0.380 NRR
-
Apr 22, 2022 05:10 PM IST
IPL 2022, DC vs RR Live: Delhi Capitals so far...
vs MI - won by 4 wickets
vs GT - lost by 14 runs
vs LSG - lost by 6 wickets
vs KKR - won by 44 runs
vs RCB - lost by 16 runs
vs PBKS - won by 9 wickets
Position: 6th with +0.942 NRR
-
Apr 22, 2022 05:01 PM IST
DC vs RR, IPL 2022: What does the Head-to-Head tie reveal?
Over the course of the last 14 seasons of IPL, they have been inseparable, with each side having won 12 games a piece in 24 meetings. However, since 2019, Delhi have won five of the six matches against Rajasthan.
-
Apr 22, 2022 04:53 PM IST
DC vs RR Live Updates: Here's the squad for the two sides...
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
-
Apr 22, 2022 04:42 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of match number 34 of IPL 2022 where Delhi Capitals will take on former champions Rajasthan Royals at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for more updates!
