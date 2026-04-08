DC vs GT Highlights, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals lose by 1 run, David Miller's late error against former team costs match
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Highlights, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals can't get home after needing 2 from 2! From a hopeless position, David Miller's fireworks brought DC close, and into a winning position – but errors at the end allow GT to get the win by 1 run, and points on board.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The IPL table is gradually beginning to take shape in the early part of the season, as teams figure things out behind the scenes but also know what their position early in the tournament is. Today’s fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has the unbeaten home team with two wins from two take on a team which has been better than their two losses to start the season – but Gujarat Titans know that a hat-trick of losses leaves them struggling early, while Delhi Capitals could join the early pace-setters for the league. ...Read More
For both teams, the strength lies in the bowling department. Delhi have looked supremely well-rounded, with the best spin corps in the tournament, supplemented well by a bowling unit that has done its job and been amongst the wickets to down the powerful batting of both Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Similarly Gujarat Titans have a ferocious pace bowling unit, highlighted by Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna, and have gears they can hit to restrict teams.
These are two bowling units which don’t necessarily have the destructive potential, but are top of the class in terms of restricting run-flow and forcing opposition batters to commit errors by being forced to chase boundaries off good balls. There is hardly a weak spot – and despite several scores of 200+ against each other in the last season, it was free from any dynamite batting showcases, thanks to the bowlers’ skills being pitted against each other.
The flip side of this is a pair of batting units who haven’t quite clicked. Across the two teams, there will be several players looking for form – only Sameer Rizvi has exploded at the start of this IPL, being a real find thus far, but both his knocks have been recovery efforts after DC lost early wickets in small chases. This is not a sustainable gameplan for the Capitals, and while Pathum Nissanka had a good start vs MI, it is star-man KL Rahul of whom the most is expected. When will he come to the party? And is there a change to be made at number three with the high-intent Abishek Porel adding some powerplay emphasis ahead of Nitish Rana?
For GT, it is an opposite issue: Sai Sudharsan quietly got runs under his belt as he always does, and Shubman Gill’s return gives them a big boost at the top of the order. Sudharsan scored a century vs GT in Delhi last year, while Gill was a handful of runs away from a ton of his own in a 10-wicket win. But lower down the order, the middle of GT’s batting is the big concern. The balance doesn’t quite sit right, and is a weakness for teams to target: it will be a concern that Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada looked more capable in the chase vs RR than the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia.
A win for GT tonight pushes them up the table and keeps them well within the competition at this early part of the season, while Delhi know that a loss won’t be the end of the world. Equally, DC will want to get the wins under their belt before a tricky part of their season, while recovering from three losses is an unenviable task for GT to deal with. Important early contest for both teams.
DC vs GT Playing XIs
GT XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
DC XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:48:41 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: The winning moment for GT
DC vs GT LIVE Score: So gutsy from Prasidh Krishna. Couldn't land the yorkers, so turned to his hard length, into-the-pitch tactic. Dug it into the surface, Miller was too sped up trying to whack it, and missed it altogether. Kuldeep was slightly caught on his heels trying to get through, and Buttler was sharp with a glove off, rolling it into the stumps.
Tell you what, this match over the last 10 overs had one hell of a rollercoaster. With 2 overs left, it was Gujarat easily, with two balls left, it was all Delhi. Ultimately, the only 2 that will matter is the two points, and those are pocketed by Shubman Gill's team.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:37:37 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: GT HAVE WON IT! UNBELIEVABLE SCENES IN DELHI
DC vs GT LIVE Score: WHAT A FINISH! David Miller turns down the one, and the next ball, he misses out on the bouncer, and Kuldeep doesn't make his ground!
Delhi lose by one run, GT have somehow pulled it off – and get their result!
Gujarat Titans win by one run, DC can't see it home!
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:34:28 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Miller turns down the one! 2 needed off the last ball now
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Uh oh! Miller wants to finish it himself! He thinks he can settle it, doesn't want to give it to Kuldeep.
Suddenly GT can snatch a victory from defeat. And a super over is on too…
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:32:39 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: THE BALL SAILS FAR FAR FAR! Miller gets six, it's down to 2 needed!
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Bang! Bang! Don't bowl there! Miller has sent it into the stratosphere! No pressure on his shoulders at all! Long way over long-off, GT now need to hope they get a wicket on this ball!
2 needed off 2…
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:30:49 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: 8 needed off 3…
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Coolly guided to third by Kuldeep. Over to Miller vs Prasidh…..
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:29:10 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Vipraj gets four but goes out! 9 needed off 4 and Miller off strike
DC vs GT LIVE Score: GT will take that! Four off the first ball but Vipraj can't quite get the contact on the next – slices it straight up and Gill collects.
9 needed off 4. Kuldeep Yadav on strike. Simply has to give strike to David Miller.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:25:34 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: 13 needed off last over, Vipraj on strike
DC vs GT LIVE Score: They took a single there did this pair – Miller trusting his young partner.
It will be Prasidh Krishna defending 13 off the last over, but the tricky part is that there are only four fielders outside the ring. Pressure is on for him.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:23:47 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: NOW VIPRAJ GETS FOUR! DC are ahead
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Bouncer from Siraj, and Vipraj Nigam is ready for it! It's an upper cut, guided over Buttler, one bounce and four!
Siraj is not having fun! 14 needed off 7.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:21:14 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: SIX MORE! Siraj serves the juiciest slot ball and it's hit to Agra!
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Not there! Never there, Mohammed Siraj! Ask Miller what ball he wants and that's what he would pick! Middle stump half-volley, it's six the moment it touches his bat!
Now 19 needed off 9 – GT need to get this man out!
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:20:01 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Four more! Miller finds the off-side
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Incredible hit! Expects the width, times it beautifully, and it's completely safe – flat as you like, and it pitches just short of the boundary.
25 off 10…
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:18:14 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Miller gets a six! Game is on
DC vs GT LIVE Score: In his arc and out of the park! Doesn't get it wide enough does Siraj, and Miller feasts on that! Flies deep into the Arun Jaitley stands.
29 off 11…
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:15:58 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: DC need 36 off last two overs
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Right about in touch – if Miller can find the power to hit a couple of sixes in the next over. How much do DC feel confident with in the last over?
Miller looking for three sixes in this over and no less.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:13:09 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: GOT HIM! Siraj might have settled it, gets Rahul on 92!
DC vs GT LIVE Score: That could be the game! Full and wide, Rahul chases it, and it's a thin edge that goes through for Buttler to take the catch! Coaxes the mistake, and Rahul's terrific innings is over!
Still a lot to do for Delhi – but you don't like their chances from here.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:08:25 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: DIRECT HIT! Sudharsan ends Stubbs' night
DC vs GT LIVE Score: WHAT A MOMENT! Tristan Stubbs is the man with the power late on and he is sent back by Rahul – and doesn't make his ground! Sudharsan with a terrific throw, hits timber and sends the Protean packing!
50 needed off 20 now – grows trickier for Delhi!
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:03:51 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: 53 needed off 24
DC vs GT LIVE Score: It's a manageable equation but a very tricky one. Stubbs not quite in yet – Rahul needs to dominate strike. Need a big 15-20 run over soon too.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:00:34 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Slice of luck for DC! Ricochet runs for 5
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Bonus for DC, tough luck for Ashok! Perfect yorker, the runnesr hustle through, and Gill's direct hit catches the stump and runs away for an extra four!
Not what GT needed – and next ball, hammered down the ground from Rahul, and Sudharsan can't quiet get to the bounce! Lands well short and bounces off him for four more! This is the over DC needed already.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:55:04 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: 69 needed off 30 now
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Huge effort needed from DC – they have lost momentum with this phase of play, which has seen them essentially lose 5 wickets in the space of 5 overs. Rashid Khan turned this match, and now suddenly it's 14 rpo required.
If they wanted two men for it, it was probably KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs – but they can't afford mistakes.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:48:34 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Axar Patel throws it away! Rashid finishes with three
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Axar Patel with a strange shot! Only one ball of Rashid Khan left, and he is tempted into a big shot – could have played him out and still been in total control! Instead, DC are suddenly in big trouble.
Effectively 134/5, the captain gone. Over to Stubbs and Rahul.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:44:32 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: DC get their 12 off the over – Rahul continues to find his boundaries, but Miller retires hurt
DC vs GT LIVE Score: KL Rahul taking a liking to Prasidh Krishna, equation down to 81 off 42. But it's bad news – David Miller has to leave the field, he's not happy with his hand. A fracture, sprain, wound – we will find out soon.
Axar Patel in to replace him, holding onto Stubbs for now.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:41:04 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: David Miller in huge pain – his thumb looks jammed
DC vs GT LIVE Score: David Miller hammers four but grimaces in pain – he put in a full-length dive earlier, and seems to have hurt himself doing that. Not comfortable, but DC need him to be in this chase. Still lots of work to be done.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:36:13 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: GT string together quiet overs, push RRR to 12
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Tightening the screws after those wickets just a little bit as David Miller takes his time to get set.
After 23 in his first, just 6 off Ashok Sharma's second. 93 needed off 48 now.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:27:21 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: SAMEER RIZVI GOLDEN DUCK! RASHID WITH THE MAGIC
DC vs GT LIVE Score: WHAT A MOMENT IN THE CONTEXT OF THIS MATCH! Sameer Rizvi has been red-hot, and you have to get him early – so how about a golden duck? Rashid brings in a slip, tosses it up on fourth stump – but hello, it's the googly, and Rizvi has no clue! Rattles through the gate and rattles his stumps too, and DC's danger-man is gone immediately!
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:24:29 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Rana's struggle continues! Gone on 5
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Nitish Rana having no success at his new franchise! Rashid Khan in this mood is not the man to target. Gets some width so tries to chase it, but Rashid has his number – sliced up, and great catch by Sudharsan, running in and taking the catch.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:18:24 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Rahul responds to Nissanka wicket with 4, 6, 6, 4! On fire now, reaches his fifty
DC vs GT LIVE Score: He has picked the screws out of his Karnataka teammate Prasidh! KL Rahul in 2026 knows he can't care that the over produced a wicket – still has to go after it. Pull for four, straight drive for six, off-drive for six, cut shot for four – some cricket, and that's fifty for him!
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:17:04 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: NISSANKA GONE! Picks out mid-off
DC vs GT LIVE Score: PRASIDH KRISHNA STRIKES! Nissanka tries to clear mid-off inside the ring, but it's a little too short to go for that shot on this instance. Can't get underneath it, and hits it right to mid-off, where the catch is taken.
He looked great for his 41, but that's a key wicket for GT.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:12:26 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Tidy from Rashid – squeezing the openers
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Rashid Khan turning back the clock, looking like himself of old. Keeps things quiet with just 5 off that over.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:02:10 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: 23-run over to close to powerplay! DC back on track
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Pathum Nissanka, welcome to the IPL! Finds his range against Ashok Sharma – goes 4, 6, 4, 4, covers the entirety of the ground while at it! Lovely dab through the gap at short third to close the powerplay – DC were limping, but it's now 63/0 at the end of six, the hosts up with the rate!
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:56:21 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Beautiful over from Rashid, just 4 off it
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Rashid Khan looks like he has found some of his old self! Ripping it with pace at the right lengths, not allowing easy step hits. Only 4 off him in the powerplay – GT on top at the moment.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:51:56 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: SIX for Rahul! Finally connects
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Great shot! He has struggled to time it and hit his areas, but that one is a no-doubter. On his pads and he flicks it the distance for six to DC's score.
GT still holding onto control.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:47:51 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Good response from Siraj, 7 off it
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Not the quickest start DC could have gotten – 27/0 after 3. They need to look at a 60-run powerplay at least, so they will have to step on the gas pedal over the second half of the restrictions.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:40:56 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Rahul's first boundary of the tournament!
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Finally gets one! Pressure on him to get some runs and that's a nice shot off Rabada. Gets the length to get under the ball, and flips it over midwicket for a one-bounce four.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:37:37 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: 14 off the first! Nissanka with a textbook straight drive
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Beautiful shot. That's the only word for it. Stable base, stable head, clean drive down the ground, and bounces for four down the ground Pathum Nissanka looks in the mood.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:35:27 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: 4, 4! Nissankaa up and running
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Lovely start! Good hands, poked through covers and then driven straight back over the bowler. Risk free, punishes Siraj for overpitching.
Better start for Delhi. Need to keep it going.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:32:50 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Back for the chase – Rahul and Nissanka need a quick start
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Here we go with the 211-run chase! DC need their top order to step up today. Pathum Nissanka takes strike ahead of KL Rahul against Mohammed Siraj.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:19:50 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: GT finish on 210/4
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Four from Phillips to finish, sets DC a target of 211.
Good from GT with three half-centurions, and this will be steepest chase of the season for Delhi – the kind of total you can't afford early wickets with! Back soon for the chase.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:15:22 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Mukesh strikes for his second – gets Washington
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Mukesh Kumar gets met by Phillips for six first ball, but nails the next two yorkers. Low full-toss to Sundar, off the toe end for another simple catch.
205/4 with 3 balls to play.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:13:42 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: FIFTY for Sundar – his first in the IPL!
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Big six from Sundar to reach his maiden IPL fifty! Were questions over his batting position and he has calmed things down with an excellent innings. Gets four more too to finish the over.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:08:39 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Terrific from Ngidi, only 3 off the 18th
DC vs GT LIVE Score: This kind of over is worth its weight in gold. Terrific stuff from Ngidi – bowls out with 1/24.
Natarajan with the 19th – change of ends.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:05:26 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Sliced up – Ngidi gets Gill!
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Lungi Ngidi is on top form and he makes sure he gets a wicket! That slower one, you may know it's coming but it's so hard to get away. Gill tries to chase it but can only slice it straight up – Nitish Rana settles, and it's an easy catch for him.
DC pulling things back.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:59:51 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Gill takes down Kuldeep! 6, 6
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Not great bowling from Kuldeep – dragged down leg and helped on for an easy six, and a couple of balls later he gets one overpitched which he can play an easy step-hit down the ground to for six more.
Kuldeep did get Buttler but has been expensive today.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:56:26 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Excellent post-timeout over from Natarajan, 7 off it
DC vs GT LIVE Score: DC have a couple of death specialists to rely on and that's what they want from him – a four, but only 7 off it, and slows down GT just a touch. Good time to turn to Kuldeep now with the GT batters targeting boundaries.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:49:54 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Fifty for Gill!
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Has taken him 34 balls to reach his fifty, which isn't the most fluent, but he is anchoring this innings well. Knows he has to go big now though – and DC have good bowlers saved for the death. A couple from Natarajan, one of Ngidi, one of Kuldeep. Need to squeeze one from Axar or Mukesh.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:43:43 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: 152/2 after 14
DC vs GT LIVE Score: GT going at nearly 11, thanks to that Vipraj over – but DC doing well to keep control after that with Kuldeep and Axar. Boundaries not too tough to come by at this venue but DC ensuring there's not too many massive overs through the middle.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:39:20 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Gill nearly holes out! Just short of Miller
DC vs GT LIVE Score: The GT captain nearly picks out long on! He mishits it, and just as well because it's always dipping on Miller running in. Almost gets there – but just hits the floor. Can't get fingers underneath it.
Lucky break, and DC will feel that was the moment.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:31:55 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Vipraj Nigam gets punished by Sundar! 4, 4NB, 6!
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Vipraj Nigam brought on to try and sneak through an over and it has not gone to plan at all! A couple of drag downs which Washington hammers for a pair of fours, and the second is a no-ball! The free hit is another drag down, hammered far over midwicket for six more!
Two balls later, it's a full toss to Gill, who hits it nice and straight for six more. DC throw away the advantage.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:23:04 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: 101/2 at the halfway mark
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Kuldeep slides too far down leg against Gill, and the GT captain hammers the first ball of this over for a six with a slog sweep. Five singles off its remainder and it's an easy 11 picked up – 101/2 after 10 overs. Very nicely poised.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:12:45 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: BOWLED HIM! Kuldeep Yadav with the key wicket of Jos Buttler
DC vs GT LIVE Score: A batter in full flow and Kuldeep Yadav produces the magic! Slow and on a great length, Buttler stuck in the crease as he tries to heave across the line. Just stops a touch in the pitch, and Buttler too early through it – rattles his stumps!
Good moment for DC, Buttler was looking incredible – exposes that middle order.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:10:35 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Fifty for Buttler in 24 balls
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Great knock thus far, but this middle overs stage is where he really propsers. Will need to meet the challenge of Kuldeep Yadav.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:04:05 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Ngidi concedes only 5 off his second – limits the damage
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Excellent over to follow up a couple of huge overs from Ngidi. Axar won't like using his strike pacer for two up front but it was needed to interrupt Buttler's onslaught.
68/1 after the powerplay – DC will now turn to their leg-spinners, but Buttler enjoys those too!
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 07:59:59 pm
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Jos Buttler sends it to the moon! 23 off the over
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Wow wow wow! Is there a more impressive batter to watch in full flow? Three sixes in that over – a scoop over fine leg, a massive straight drive that goes to the top tier, and finally dances down to hit a cover drive far over the off-side.
Mix in a four there as well – Mukesh Kumar's figures are ruined. 63/1 after 5, and GT are up and running!