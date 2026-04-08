Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The IPL table is gradually beginning to take shape in the early part of the season, as teams figure things out behind the scenes but also know what their position early in the tournament is. Today’s fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has the unbeaten home team with two wins from two take on a team which has been better than their two losses to start the season – but Gujarat Titans know that a hat-trick of losses leaves them struggling early, while Delhi Capitals could join the early pace-setters for the league. ...Read More

For both teams, the strength lies in the bowling department. Delhi have looked supremely well-rounded, with the best spin corps in the tournament, supplemented well by a bowling unit that has done its job and been amongst the wickets to down the powerful batting of both Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Similarly Gujarat Titans have a ferocious pace bowling unit, highlighted by Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna, and have gears they can hit to restrict teams.

IPL 2026 Points Table

These are two bowling units which don’t necessarily have the destructive potential, but are top of the class in terms of restricting run-flow and forcing opposition batters to commit errors by being forced to chase boundaries off good balls. There is hardly a weak spot – and despite several scores of 200+ against each other in the last season, it was free from any dynamite batting showcases, thanks to the bowlers’ skills being pitted against each other.

The flip side of this is a pair of batting units who haven’t quite clicked. Across the two teams, there will be several players looking for form – only Sameer Rizvi has exploded at the start of this IPL, being a real find thus far, but both his knocks have been recovery efforts after DC lost early wickets in small chases. This is not a sustainable gameplan for the Capitals, and while Pathum Nissanka had a good start vs MI, it is star-man KL Rahul of whom the most is expected. When will he come to the party? And is there a change to be made at number three with the high-intent Abishek Porel adding some powerplay emphasis ahead of Nitish Rana?

IPL 2026 Purple Cap

IPL 2026 Orange Cap

For GT, it is an opposite issue: Sai Sudharsan quietly got runs under his belt as he always does, and Shubman Gill’s return gives them a big boost at the top of the order. Sudharsan scored a century vs GT in Delhi last year, while Gill was a handful of runs away from a ton of his own in a 10-wicket win. But lower down the order, the middle of GT’s batting is the big concern. The balance doesn’t quite sit right, and is a weakness for teams to target: it will be a concern that Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada looked more capable in the chase vs RR than the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia.

A win for GT tonight pushes them up the table and keeps them well within the competition at this early part of the season, while Delhi know that a loss won’t be the end of the world. Equally, DC will want to get the wins under their belt before a tricky part of their season, while recovering from three losses is an unenviable task for GT to deal with. Important early contest for both teams.

DC vs GT Playing XIs

GT XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

DC XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar