DC vs MI Preview, IPL 2021: Challenge for Delhi Capitals on a new surface against old rivals Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) meet for the first time in IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Though both teams head into this contest on the back of a win, two consecutive wins for MI, in fact, it will be a bigger challenge for the Delhi side as they will be playing their first match at Chepauk. The Rishabh Pant-led side will take on a side that has already played three matches at the same venue and looks very settled.

Delhi arrive from Mumbai, where they were treated to batsmen-friendly pitches at the Wankhede Stadium. The side that batted better won; it was as simple. However, they will meet a more competitive track in Chennai. All the matches so far have seen a close fight between bat and ball and the side batting first has usually emerged triumphant. In Mumbai, it's been the opposite; teams have preferred to chase. Hence, DC have a mammoth task of trying to nail the conditions with just one day of practice.

They will be spurred by a positive culmination of their Mumbai leg. The Delhi outfit defeated KL Rahul's Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets to bag their second win of the season. For the second time in the tournament, they chased a target in excess of 185 with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw providing a solid platform for the middle-order with blistering knocks. While Shaw scored a 17-ball 32, Dhawan smashed 92 off just 49 balls. The job of conquering 196 was then finished by Marcus Stoinis and captain Pant.

The two openers were also the chief architects of Delhi's first win of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). DC achieved their target of 189 with eight balls to spare. Dhawan and Shaw scored 72 and 85, respectively, and like Sunday, the middle order completed the formalities.

The bowling department has produced satisfactory results as well. Avesh Khan has pocketed 5 wickets and has received brilliant support from Chris Woakes (5 wickets) and Kagiso Rabada (3). While the top-order and the bowlers seem to be in a good place, it is the middle-order that is yet to be put to test. The one time they got a chance, against Rajasthan Royals in their second game, the batters failed to impress. Against a side like MI, they will need all their cylinders to fire at full throttle.

Five-time champions MI, on the other hand, have won two of their first three games and are now well-accustomed to the tricky conditions in the Southern India city. In Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, they possess one of the best, if not the best, death-bowling duo in the competition. MI lost their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the last ball of the 40th over but produced stellar comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the next two games to show their grit, resilience, and depth. Along with Bumrah (3) and Boult (6), the defending champions have also got the services of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. He turned the game on its head against KKR and ran through the middle-order of SRH. He has not only picked up wickets in the middle overs but has also stemmed the run-flow consistently. He has already taken 7 wickets at an economy of 7.41; which is excellent for a leggie.

Mumbai's batting has also displayed its range. While Quinton de Kock is yet to click, Rohit Sharma has shown promise with two scores of 30-plus. He has already scored 94 runs and is second in the list of highest run-getters so far for MI, behind Suryakumar Yadav's 97. All-rounder Kieron Pollard came to the fore with the bat in the last game, scoring an unbeaten 35 and proved to be the difference between a win and defeat for the Mumbai side.

Overall in the IPL, the teams have squared off 28 times, with Mumbai dominating the battle with 16 games to Delhi 12. Delhi is currently second on the points table, while MI is just one place below them. Squads to choose from of:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant , Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar