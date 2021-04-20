IPL 2021: Why Hardik Pandya is not bowling for Mumbai Indians this season? Mahela Jayawardene explains

The mystery around Hardik Pandya's role as an allrounder has continued in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians cricket is yet to bowl a single delivery in IPL 2021. In last year's IPL, Hardik had returned to cricket after a lengthy layoff due to back surgery, and MI maintained his workload by not giving him the ball the entire season.

Pandya bowled five overs in the ODI series against Australia, and then he did not play the ensuing Test series Down Under. He was also not included in the playing XI for all the four-Test series against England.

Pandya bowled in the T20I series, but did not bowl in the first two ODIs against England. After questions were raised on his role in the team, the allrounder returned to bowling duties in the final ODI in which he bowled 9 overs.

But now once again, in the IPL, Pandya has not been given the ball in MI's first three games. He has also not been able to perform with the bat so far. Ahead of MI's match against DC, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene explained the reason for the same.

"We were looking forward to him bowling this season as he didn't bowl in last year's IPL after coming from an injury and he wasn't ready. In his last ODI match against England, I believe Hardik picked up a niggle so we don't want to risk an injury," Jayawardene explained.

"We want to be sure that he is comfortable in bowling so hopefully in the next few weeks with a bit of work and all that you might see him bowling, we would love to see him bowling but as soon as the niggle goes off and he is comfortable in bowling we could utilise that asset as well," he added.