IPL 2021 MI vs DC Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 MI vs DC Live Cricket Score(HT Collage)
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC: Pant's Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in battle of equals

MI vs DC match Live Score, IPL 2021 13th Match Live Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Follow the live updates of IPL 2021 MI vs DC match here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 06:20 PM IST

MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: Defending Mumbai Indians will square off against Rishabh Pant's Delhi capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Tonights' clash will see the finalists of IPL 2020 facing each other for the first time in this season. MI will be aiming for another win tonight to consolidate their position in the league. The challenge will be tough for Pant & Co as they play their first match in Chennai.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 20, 2021 06:20 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: Stats Alert

    • 50: Rishabh Pant is 3 catches away from completing 50 catches in IPL


    • 6: Rishabh Pant is 6 catches away from completing 50 catches as a wicketkeeper in IPL


    • 6: R Pant needs 6 more fours to complete 200 fours for DC
  • APR 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST

    R Ashwin vs MI since 2019

    24 overs

    5 wickets

    173 runs

    7.21 Economy rate

    34.6 Average

    28.8 Strike rate

  • APR 20, 2021 06:10 PM IST

    Shikhar Dhawan in red hot form

    Dhawan, the second-highest run-getter of last season, has picked up where he left off & is the orange cap leader this season with 186 runs to his name. He has now scored 1325 runs since joining the franchise back in 2019, the most for any player from the Delhi Capitals side.

  • APR 20, 2021 06:07 PM IST

    MI vs DC: Bowling Performance in Death Overs

    MI: 11 wickets, 7.30 run rate

    DC: 6 wickets, 11.39 runs rate

  • APR 20, 2021 06:00 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians in last five games

    vs SRH: Won by 13 runs

    vs KKR: Won by 10 runs

    vs RCB: Lost by 2 wickets

    vs DC: Won by wickets (IPL 2020 final)

    vs DC: Won by 57 runs (IPL 2020 Qualifier 1)

  • APR 20, 2021 05:55 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals in last five games

    vs PBKS: Won by 6 wickets

    vs RR: Lost by 3 wickets

    vs CSK: Won by 7 wickets

    vs MI: Lost by 5 wickets (IPL 2020 final)

    vs SRH: Won by 17 runs (IPL 2020 Qualifier 2)

  • APR 20, 2021 05:50 PM IST

    MI vs DC: Head to head

    Total matches: 28

    MI Won: 16

    DC Won: 12

  • APR 20, 2021 05:45 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians squad

    Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

  • APR 20, 2021 05:40 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals Squad

    Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

  • APR 20, 2021 05:35 PM IST

    IPL 2021 MI vs DC Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will another cracker of a contest as it will pit the finalists of the previous season. Both teams will enter the contest on the back of a win. However, the challenge will be tougher for Rishabh Pant & Co who have just shifted their base to Chennai and will face a team that has already registered a consecutive win at the venue. So fasten your seatbelts as it's going to be an exciting game of cricket tonight.

